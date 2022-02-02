Kegler's Korner: Monday Juniors at Boulevard

Columbus has three youth leagues this season. Today we’ll take a look at the Monday Juniors from Boulevard Lanes. The league has seven two-person teams that bowl for twenty nine weeks. The champion will have the best overall record at the end of the season.

At the start of league play Jan. 24th, the Strikers sat in first place with a 40.5–23.5 record. Zane Wemhoff and Layne Aschoff bowl for the Strikers. The high team game and series belongs to Height Difference with a 430 and a 1079.

Ryland Prokopec and Ryan Smolek bowl for Height Difference. On the individual side of things, Wemhoff holds all three of the top scores for the boys. He has a 204 game, 567 series and a 148 average.

For the girls, Aurora Ellis owns the triple crown for the girls with a 131 game, 338 series and a 84 average. One must have bowled at least 50% of the leagues games to be eligible for individual honors.

Following league play, the Strikers rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 291 and 779. On the individual side of things, Jeffrey Coughtry had the high game for the boys with a 179 (+66). Aschoff’s 462 (+78) series was high for the boys, with his top game being a 178 (+50). The girls were led by Ellis with a 137 (+53) game and a 292 series. Her 137 game is a new league high for the season.

There was two other bowlers to roll games of at least 30 pins over their averages. Smolek had a 168 (+42) and Sierra Prien shot a 101 (+37).

Sunday, Jan. 23, eight of the eleven Columbus Middle School bowlers competed in the Middle School singles tournament at Pastime Lanes in Hastings.

The tournament was divided into two handicap divisions, 15 and Under and 12 and Under. The older division was 90% from 200 while 12 and Under was 90% from 150.

The format was five games, with the top eight moving to a single elimination bracket play. Daniel Borgman qualified first in the 15U division. Borgman (144) lost to No. 8 Chase Fowler (230) to finish tied for fifth. In the 12U division, Alex Unger also qualified first. Unger (195) lost to No. 8 Cayden Schwarz (197) and also tied for fifth.

Until next week, this weekend is your last chance to bowl in the Open and Women’s City tournament. Here are the leaders after the first weekend; ladies first as always.

Hometown Insurance has the high scratch team score with a 1977. Cheryl Gossman, Kate Paprocki, Amanda Staub and Shayla Long bowl for Hometown. Poodle Paradise has the high team handicap score with a 2612. Bernie Podraza, Lynn Hanak, Shirley Gottschall and Barb Sampson bowl for Poodle Paradise. Sampson and Sandy Hausler lead handicap doubles with a 1372, while Nancy Steiner and Paige Sohl has the scratch doubles lead with a 1071.

Sohl leads scratch singles with a 568, while Gottschall has a 711 handicap singles score. Gottschall leads handicap all events with a 2017, while Sampson has a 1593 scratch all events.

In the Open Division, SSE leads the team handicap with a 3346. Jerry Kroeker, Carstin Olson, Warren Hellbusch, Lynn Broxterman and Tom Moore. Lotto NE has a 3203 scratch team score. Lotto NE is made up of Chad Horak, Rob Brunken, Mike Woosley, Jim Murcek and John Eckholt.

Bill Day and Justin Krzycki lead doubles with a 1358, while Patrick Meyer and Dennis Meyer have the top scratch score with a 1307. Dennis Meyer leads both singles and all events scratch and handicap scores. Singles were 743 and 756, while all events were 2073 and 2112.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.