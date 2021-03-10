Kegler's Korner: Monday Juniors at Boulevard

Columbus has three youth leagues this season. Today we’ll take a look at the Monday Juniors from Boulevard Lanes. The league has eight two-person teams that bowl for 30 weeks. The league champion will have the best overall record at the end of the season.

At the start of league play March 1, Destroy Kitties sat in first place with a 54.5–33.5 record. Alec Bartholomew and Summer Trask form the Destroy Kitties. Team 3 has the high team game and series with scores of 382 and a 1016. Henry Renner and Taylon Traub make up Team 3.

On the individual side of things, Ryland Prokopec holds all three of the top scores of the boys. He has a 266 game, 639 series and a 168 average. For the girls, Aurora Ellis owns the triple crown for the girls with a 111 game, 252 series and a 62 average.

Following league play, Height Difference rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 304 and 765. Prokopec and Ryan Smolek bowl for Height Difference. Smolek shot both the high game and series for the boys with a 185 (+64) and a 426. Trask had the top scores for the girls with a 108 (+57) and a 242 (+89).