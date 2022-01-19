Kegler's Korner: Monday Men's Trio at Westbrook

The Monday Men's Trio from Westbrook Lanes is our featured league this week. Don Lueschen says this is a short-season league that has 16 teams.

The league bowls 28 weeks and is divided into thirds, nine weeks, nine weeks and 10 weeks. The winners of each third, along with one wild card team, make the roll offs. The wild card team will be the team with the best overall record that doesn't win any of the thirds.

Last season’s champions were Cherry Hill Trucking Too. The defending champions have a chance to defend their title by winning the first third. Mike Dornish, Dave Mazankowski, Ernie Menchaca and Gary Ewers make up Cherry Hill Trucking Too.

With only one week to go in the second third, Prokopec Wealth sits in first with a 19–13 record. Prokopec Wealth is made up of Michael Brandt, Matt Menke, Joe Wieser and Aaron Prokopec.

Westbrook Pro Shop holds both the high team game and series with scores of 740 and 2073. Jay “Norm” Olson, Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski, Carstin Olson and yours truly form the Westbrook Pro Shop team. On the Individual side, yours truly also holds all three honors with a 300 game, 772 series and a 216 average.

Following league play Jan. 10, Prokopec Wealth rolled both the high team game and series with a 676 and a 1909. Sean Wickham shot the high game with a 264 (+69) while finishing with a 683 (+98) series. Menke had the high series with a 694 (+145) on scores of 202-246 (+63)–246 (+63).

Four bowlers shot at least 75 pins over their series average. Leading the way was Brandt with a 681 (+93) on games of 216–236 (+30)–239 (+43). Next up was Lyle Oppliger with a 611 (+83) on scores of 193–228 (+52)-190. Brian Kozak had a 436 (+79) on games of 143–158 (+39)-135. Finally, Donnie Mahoney rolled a 528 (+75) on scores of 196–(+45)–177-155.

Five bowlers had games that were at least 30 over average. Don King shot a 242 (+79). Kyle Kraus tossed a 220 (+44). Mazankowski had a 224 (+39). Brady Brobersen rolled a 194 (+38). Last, but not least, Karl Kraus shot a 194 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.

January 9, both Middle School teams competed in Grand Island. Columbus Maroon finished second to Grand Island A. Daniel Borgman, Roman Long, Alex Unger, Jacob Staub and Zane Wemhoff bowled for Columbus Maroon.

Borgman (third) earned First Team honors. Lucas Jones, Carter Widhelm, Shelby Staub, Watson Long and Isaac Gaver all bowled with Columbus White, which was 17th. Kyson Kunes of Columbus bowled with the team, Western Kids, which placed 12th. Troy Unger and Shayla Long coached the Middle School teams.

Until next week, the city tournament begins this weekend. Contact Gary Muth at 402-910-6502 and reserve your spot.

BOWLERS OF THE WEEK Boulevard Lanes Men: Allen Kudera 274-620 Ladies: Michelle Bauer 216-573 Senior: Jerry Stutzman 246-573 Youth: Layne Aschoff 175-440 Men's High Game: Nick Borgman 278 Men's High Series: Nick Borgman 740 Ladies High Game: Michelle Bauer 216 Ladies High Series: Michelle Bauer 573 Westbrook Lanes Men: Dustin Zysset 274 Men: Shawn Wickham 264-683 Senior: Butch Paben 277 Men's High Game: Andrew Beck 279 Men's High Series: Steven Hoenk 754 Ladies High Game: Paige Sohl 241 Ladies High Series Paige Sohl 601

