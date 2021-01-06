Kegler's Korner: Monday Men's Trio at Westbrook

AC&L Sprinklers has the high team series with a 2086. John Heule, Jeremy Mueller and Shawn Henk make up AC&L Sprinklers. On the Individual side, yours truly holds all three honors with a 300 game, 778 series and a 221 average.

Following league play Dec. 28, Howser Trucking had the high team game with a 644. Steve Cox, Kendall Howser and Randy Cox bowled for Howser Trucking. Westbrook Pro Shop had the high team series with a 1839. On the individual side, Steve Cox shot the high game with a 256 (+48). Carstin Olson rolled the high series with a 662.

Two of the better performances of the evening were turned in by Jacob Kush and Chris Donoghue. They both hit the 60/100 club - at least 60 pins over their average and at least 100 pins over their series average.

Kush rolled a 225 (+64) and a 609 (+126). While Donoghue shot a 231 (+61) and a 615 (+105). There were four others who were between 75 and 100 pins over their series averages, along with their top game for the night. Kyle Kraus had a 451 (+97) with a 172 (+54) game. Kurt Anderson shot a 484 (+88), his top game being a 175 (+43). Next was Michael Rolf with a 640 (+82) and a high game of 235 (+49). Finally, Landon Barcel rolled a 553 (+75) with a game of 211 (+52).