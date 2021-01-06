Kegler's Korner: Monday Men's Trio at Westbrook

The Monday Men's Trio from Westbrook Lanes is our featured league this week.
Don Lueschen says this is a short season league that has 13 teams. The league bowls only 28 weeks and the is divided into thirds. The winners of each third, along with one wild card team, make the roll offs.
The wild card team will be the team with the best overall record that doesn't win any of the thirds. Last season, this was the only league in Columbus that completed its schedule before COVID-19 shut down both centers.
Prokopec Wealth is the defending champions. Michael Brandt, Matt Menke, Joe Wieser and Aaron Prokopec make up Prokopec Wealth.
With 15 weeks in the books, the Pin Pals have already punched their ticket for the roll offs by winning the first third. Chase Tate, Jared Engel, Matthew Walker and Larry Middleton are all members of the Pin Pals.
At the start of the evening, Cherry Hill Trucking sat in first place with a 21-3 record. Joe Runquist, Dustin Schaefer, Chris Donoghue and Drake Lehr all form Cherry Hill Trucking.
Westbrook Pro Shop holds the high team game with a 750. Jay “Norm” Olson, Gary “Taco Technition” Slizoski, Carstin Olson, Corey Rieck and yours truly form the Westbrook Pro Shop team.
AC&L Sprinklers has the high team series with a 2086. John Heule, Jeremy Mueller and Shawn Henk make up AC&L Sprinklers. On the Individual side, yours truly holds all three honors with a 300 game, 778 series and a 221 average.
Following league play Dec. 28, Howser Trucking had the high team game with a 644. Steve Cox, Kendall Howser and Randy Cox bowled for Howser Trucking. Westbrook Pro Shop had the high team series with a 1839. On the individual side, Steve Cox shot the high game with a 256 (+48). Carstin Olson rolled the high series with a 662.
Two of the better performances of the evening were turned in by Jacob Kush and Chris Donoghue. They both hit the 60/100 club - at least 60 pins over their average and at least 100 pins over their series average.
Kush rolled a 225 (+64) and a 609 (+126). While Donoghue shot a 231 (+61) and a 615 (+105). There were four others who were between 75 and 100 pins over their series averages, along with their top game for the night. Kyle Kraus had a 451 (+97) with a 172 (+54) game. Kurt Anderson shot a 484 (+88), his top game being a 175 (+43). Next was Michael Rolf with a 640 (+82) and a high game of 235 (+49). Finally, Landon Barcel rolled a 553 (+75) with a game of 211 (+52).
Seven bowlers had games that were at least 40 over average. Cody Shefcyk shot a 243 (+72). Michael Brandt had a 255 (+59). Tucker Stockwell tossed a 199 (+56). Gary Ewers and Jim Winslow were both 52 pins over with games of 234 and 226 respectively. Donnie Mahoney was next up with a 195 (+47). Drake Lehr had a 173 (+40).
The next eight bowlers were between 30 and 39 pins over their averages. Jeremy Mueller shot a 243 (+39). Mike Fendrick had a 165 (+38). Dennis Cetak rolled a 187 (+36). Brian Oppliger tossed a 200 (+33). Steve Fendrick and Jed LaPour each had a 155 (+31). Craig Franzen and Larry Middleton were both 30 pins above average with scores of 204 and 184, respectively. Nice bowling to one and all.
Until next week, the city tournament begins this weekend. Contact Gary Muth at 402-910-6502 and reserve your spot.