Kegler's Korner: Monday Men's Trio

The Monday Men's Trio from Westbrook Lanes is our featured league this week. Don Lueschen says this is a short-season league that has 16 teams. They bowl only 28 weeks and the league is divided into thirds, nine weeks, nine weeks and ten weeks.

The winners of each third, along with one wild card team make the roll-offs. The wild card team will be the team with the best overall record that doesn't win any of the thirds. Westbrook Pro Shop has reserved their spot in the roll-offs by winning the first third.

Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski, Jay “Norm” Olson, Carstin “Norm Jr.” Olson and yours truly make up the Westbrook Pro Shop team. Last season’s champions were Titan Ag Solution. Don Rolf, Tim Small, Rod Zarek, Dale Thomas, Justin Robinson and Ed Brezenski all have bowled for Titan Ag this season.

With two weeks to go in the second third, the Gutter Guys sit in first place with a 19-5 record. Lueschen, Mike Fendrick, Divan Van Niekerk and Steve Fendrick are the Gutter Guys. Westbrook Pro Shop holds both the high team game and series with scores of 749 and 2128. On the Individual side, Slizoski has the high game with a 298. Yours truly holds the high series with a 796 and a high average with a 225.

Following league play (Jan. 2,), AC&L Sprinklers rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 677 and 1869. John Heule, Jeremy Mueller and Shawn Henk made up AC&L. On the individual side, Mueller and Henk led the way. Mueller had a 655 series, while Henk shot a 256 (+49) game.

It may have been icy outside, but it was hot inside. Eleven bowlers had games that were at least 30 pins over average. Van Niekerk led the way with a 202 (+62). Brian Kozak had a 181 (+62). Jed Lapour shot a 226 (+55). Next up was Cody Shefcyk with a 229 (+51). Lyle Oppliger tossed a 222 (+43). Sean Wickham rolled a 225 (+42). Lueschen shot a 170 (+39). Eric Klutman had a 190 (+38). Next was Brad Eickhoff with a 215(+30). Michael Ksiazek tossed a 189 (+30). Last, but not least, Drake Lehr had a 178 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.

John Eckholt named Westbrook’s bowlers of the week and they were Eric Brabec, Amber Van Niekerk, Landon Broesch and yours truly. Brabec took home the men’s honor with a 722 series, which was the men’s high for the week. Van Niekerk earned the lady's choice with her 211 game and the high ladies series for the week, a 553.

Landon was named the youth bowler with a 440 series, 119 pins above his series average. Yours truly claimed the senior nod with a 267 game and a 714 series. Eckholt had the high game for the men 279. Looks like the new hip is working. Cindy Slusarski had the high game for the ladies with a 226.

Boulevard Lanes’ Wyatt Ellis selected Brock Keith, Kassidy Patocka and Mary Ann Schroeder as his bowlers of the week. Keith, who carries a 170 average, shot a 247 game and a 643 series to claim the men’s honor. Patocka rolled a 202 game to earn the lady's pick for the week.

Schroeder took the senior award with a 165-game and 451 series. Stephen Krzycki had both the high game and series for the men with 268 and 688. Angie Arndt led the women for the week with a 245 game and a 588 series.

Until next week, good luck to both Columbus Middle School teams. They bowl in Kearney at the Big Apple this Sunday.

In last week’s article, I incorrectly listed Westbrook Lanes as the host site for the City Tournament. Boulevard Lanes will host this year's Open and Women’s City Tournament.