Kegler's Korner: Monday Night Strikers at Westbrook

This week, our featured league is the Monday Night Strikers at Westbrook Lanes.

New this season, the league has gone from five to four-person teams. Gail Bomar, the league secretary, says the league is made up of eight teams that bowl 32 weeks.The winners of each half will meet to determine the league champion. Lamplighter has reserved its spot in the finals by winning the first half. Shelly Glatter, Jane Moore, Kim Hablitzel, Kay McKay and Janis Sculley all bowl for Lamplighter.

At the start of league play, Advocare Avengers, Hillcrest Farms and Westbrook Lanes are all tied with a 4-0 record. Cindy Slusarski, Joan Davidshofer, Stacie Lovitt, Paige Sohl and Joyce Sohl all bowl for the defending champions, Advocare Avengers.

Hillcrest Farms is made up of Connie Wachal, Deb Gonsior, Connie Jedlicka, Carolyn Hoppe, Luann Vavricek and Carol Wolta. Members of Westbrook Lanes include Amy Marik, Diane Wurdeman, Katrina Harvey, Ila Holyoak, Irene Johnston and Macy Augustine.

Ginger Moon Insurance holds both the high team game and series with a 766 and a 2122. The roster is made up of Bernie Podraza, Sue Medinger, Diana Lippstreu, Shayla Long, Karen Lesiak and team sponsor, Ginger Moon.

On the individual side of things, Paige Sohl owns all three of the top honors. Sohl has a 300 high game, 728 high series and 187 high league average. Those considered for the top honors must have bowled at least 50% of the league games to be eligible.

Following league play Jan. 3, Lamplighter rolled both the high team game and series with a 703 and a 1997. Lamplighter teammates shot the individual high game and series for the evening. Sculley shot a 211 (+55) game, while Hablitzel had a 516 series.

The top performance of the evening was turned in by Marik. The 101 average bowler shot her highest game ever with a 168 (+67) while finishing with a 408 (+105) series.

Five other bowlers shot games that were at least 30 pins over average. Leading the way was Moon with a 186 (+39). Next was Lovitt with her 176 (+37). Annie Staverman shot a 151 (+33). Holyoak rolled a 104 (+33). Last, but not least, Wurdeman tossed a 147 (+31). Nice bowling to one and all.

This Sunday, both Columbus Middle School teams bowl in Omaha at Mockingbird Lanes. Best of luck to both Columbus Maroon and Columbus White.

Until next week, the City Open and Women’s tournament will be held at Westbrook Lanes. The tournament runs three weekends, January 22-23, 29-30 and Feb. 5-6. Call Gary Muth at (402) 910-6502 and reserve your spot

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling column every Wednesday during the bowling season.

