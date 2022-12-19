Kegler's Korner: Monday Night Strikers

This week, our featured league is the Monday Night Strikers at Westbrook Lanes. Gail Bomar, the league secretary, says they have an eight-team league that bowls 34 weeks.

The winners of each half will meet to determine the league champion. Lamplighter is the defending champions. Shelly Glatter, Jane Davis, Kim Hablitzel, Kay McKay and Janis Sculley all bowl for Lamplighter.

At the start of league play (Dec. 12), three teams were tied for first with only two weeks left in the first half. Ginger Moon Insurance, Space Cadets and Hillcrest Farms all had a 36-24 record. Ginger Moon Insurance is made up of Bernie Podraza, Sue Medinger, Diana Lippstreu, Shayla Long, Karen Lesiak and team sponsor, Ginger Moon.

Bowling for the Space Cadets are Connie Krzycki, Jeannie Oakley, Harriette Janicek, Marge Payzant, Shirley Wachal, Joni Ebel and Bomar. Hillcrest Farms is made up of Connie Wachal, Deb Gonsior, Connie Jedlicka, Carolyn Hoppe, Luann Vavricek and Carol Wolta.

Ginger Moon Insurance holds both the high team game and series with a 761 and a 2215. On the individual side of things, Lippstreu holds the high game with a 245.

Long holds the high series with a 668, as well as the high league average with a 198. One must have bowled at least 50% of the league games to be eligible for individual honors.

Following league play last Monday (Dec. 12), Ginger Moon Insurance rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 707 and 2080. Long led the ladies for the evening with a 215 game and a 606 series.

Four bowlers shot games that were at least 30 pins over average. Medinger led the way with a 190 (+43). Krzycki shot a 168 (+34). Moon had a 178 (+32). Last, but not least, Connie Wachal rolled a 176 (+31). Nice bowling to one and all.

The bowlers of the week from Boulevard Lanes are Jeff Ware, Mo Raitt and Darrel Osten. Ware claimed the men’s pick for the week by rolling the high series with a 710 on games of 221-257-232. Raitt shot a 191 game and a 477 series to earn the ladies choice.

Osten took home the senior honor with his 206 game and 517 series. Toni Gumm led the women for the week with a 214 game and a 520 series. Jeff Nitz and yours truly rolled the high game for the men with a 258.

Westbrook Lanes’ John Eckholt named Paul Hanson, Chad Horak and Dennis Smith as his bowlers of the week. Hanson and Horak shared the men’s selection. Hanson shot his second career 300 game to earn his share.

Hanson finished with a 706 series. Horak shot the high series for the week with a 742 to earn his half of the honor. Smith claimed the senior pick with a 582 series. Shayla Long led the ladies for the week with a 215 game and a 606 series.

On Dec. 11, both Columbus Middle School teams bowled in Omaha at Western Bowl. Columbus Maroon qualified second and finished in third place. Columbus White qualified and finished in 18th place. Roman Long, Jacob Staub, Alex Unger, Lucas Jones and Zane Wemhoff bowled for the Maroon.

Making up the White was Shelby Staub, Isaac Gaver, Addison Staub, Watson Long and Brooklyn Thomson. Columbus’ Carter Widhalm bowled for a mixed team. Three of the Maroon bowlers earned all-tournament honors. Long (2nd) made the 1st team, while Staub (6th) and Unger (10th) was on the 2nd team.

Until next week, Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.