Kegler's Korner: Open and Women’s City Tournaments

The Open and Women’s City Tournaments is just a couple of weeks away and it’s time to begin reserving your spots. Westbrook Lanes will be hosting both tournaments for three weekends. Jan. 21, 22, 28, 29, Feb, 4, and 5. Entries close at 3:00 p.m. Feb. 5.

The squad times for both Saturdays and Sundays are 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Just as last year, you may bowl either team or singles and doubles at any one of the three times squads each day.

Just as last year, the Open & Women’s Tournament will possibly have $50 added prize money in any team event, if there are at least six open or three women’s teams bowling during that squad. The high individual handicap series for both the open and women will receive $50. In the Women’s tournament, all teams will consist of four bowlers only.

The entry fee for each event is $21, while the optional All-Events will be $5. There will be extra prize money added to both the Open and Women’s tournaments. All prize fees returned 100% in cash and trophies. One prize for each three entries for the Women’s tournament, while for the Open tournament is one in four entries.

All-Events pay back one in ten for the Open, while one in six for the Women’s tournament. Handicap for both the Open and Women’s tournaments will be 90% from 220. No minimum average is required. Handicap will be figured on each individual bowler, NOT on a team or doubles basis.

Multiple entries for team, doubles and singles will be allowed up to five times for the Women’s tournament. Exact details about multiple entries are on the back of the entry form. The Open allows multiple team entries. Details on multiple team entries are explained on the back of the entry blank. In singles and doubles, you may bowl up to three times.

In all multiple singles and doubles entries, the singles event must be bowled and you may only cash once in the singles event. They will use your highest cashing score. The first entry in all three events will be used in your all-events score. Any woman bowling singles and doubles in the Open tournament has the option to choose if they want their score to the Open or Women’s all events score.

All handicap and scratch winners for both the Open and Women’s will be honored at the Awards Banquet. The Banquet time, date and place will be announced at a later date.

You can pick up an entry blank at either Boulevard Lanes or Westbrook Lanes. You may also contact Gary Muth at (402) 910-6502 about reserving your time slots. You can mail your entries to Gary Muth, 958 13th Ave Apt 3, Columbus NE 68601.

The 2021-2022 Women’s champions in the team scratch event was Hometown Insurance with a 1977, while Wild West Barbeque was the handicap champion 2653. In scratch doubles, it was Amanda Staub and Shayla Long with a 1201, while handicap doubles went to Cindy Slusarski and Nicole Wagner with a 1383.

In scratch singles Long had a 649, while Shirley Gottschall took handicap singles with a 711. All-events were won by Long with a 1901 (scratch) and Pam Houdek with a 2078 (handicap).

The 2021-2022 Open champions in team were JP Trucking with a 3359 (scratch) and AJ Bloebaum Electric with a 3478 (handicap). Doubles was won by Rob Brunken and Chad Horak with a 1408 (scratch), while Bob Hopp and Gary Goodrich shot a 1477 (handicap).

Singles saw Mike Becker with a 759 (scratch) and Scott Gottschall had a 769 (handicap). All-events were won by John Eckholt with a 2109 (scratch) and Mike Rolf a 2189 (handicap).

Boulevard’s Wyatt Ellis selected his bowlers of the week by naming Randy Birchem and Jane Cline. Birchem had the high series for the men with a 709 on games of 257-218-234. The ladies' pick went to Cline for her 212 game and 563 series. Michael Esch had the high game for the men with a 277. The ladies were led by Julie Groteluschen and DeAnn Kubr. Groteluschen had a 221 game, while Kubr had a 567 series. There were no senior leagues due to the weather.

Westbrook’s John Eckholt named Jim Murcek, Ron Starzec, Michelle Rurup and Mike Priester as his bowlers of the week. Murcek and Starzec shared the men’s pick for the week. Murcek had the high game with a 300 and a 721 series.

This was his 14th career-perfect game. Starzec earned his honor with a 279 game. Rurup shot her first career 600 series with a 617 to give her the women’s honor. The senior nod went to Priester for his 567 series. Cole Pearson shot the high series for the men with a 742.

Until next week, good luck to both Middle School teams, as they will compete this Sunday in Hastings at Pastime Lanes.