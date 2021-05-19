Kegler's Korner: Open and Women's State Results

Today’s special article features the top three place in each division of the Open and Women’s Nebraska State tournaments. I also listed any local bowler with a top 10 placing.
As always, ladies first. Division 6 Team 1st: Renegades – Grand Island/Cairo, 2115; 2nd: Hometown Market – Red Cloud, 2095; 3rd: R Antiques – Fremont, 2074.
Doubles 1st: Krista Gomez & Kerri Benda – North Platte, 863; 2nd: Sarah Hamik & Patricia Anson – O’Neill, 843; 3rd: Becky Smith & Cara Snider – Burwell, 831. Singles 1st: Lisa Butler – Superior, 503; 2nd: Chelsea Ortmeier – Spalding, 472; 3rd: Kathy Natale – Monument Valley, 458; All-Events 1st: Nicole Acklie – Norfolk, 1357; 2nd: Natale – Monument Valley, 1304; 3rd: Butler – Superior, 1274.
Division 5 Team 1st: Dead Pins – North Sheridan County, 2207; 2nd: JM Consulting – Holdrege, 2195; 3rd: Bank of Orchard – O’Neill, 2191. Doubles 1st: Nancy Vogeler & Wauneta Loft – Burwell, 953; 2nd: Joan Epping & Judy Gustafson – Holdrege, 930; 3rd: Bethany Daniels & Laura Rasser – Red Cloud, 928. Singles 1st: Kristy Junken – Holdrege, 520; 2nd: Carolyn Bowers – Arnold, 519; 3rd: Brooke K Johnson – Superior, 516. All-Events 1st: Johnson – Superior, 1473; 2nd: Alaina Schaneman – North Platte, 1403; 3rd: Vogeler – Burwell,1394.
Division 4 Team 1st: Tease & Curl – Wilber, 2342; 2nd: Kearney Concrete I – Kearney, 2313; 3rd: Scott’s Sales & Service - Superior, 2276. Doubles: 1st: Khara Lyon & Nicole Acklie – Norfolk, 1073; 2nd: Michele Carter & Vicki Larson – Atkinson, 1006; 3rd: Cathy Watson & Mandi Lehmkuhler – Lexington, 1004. Singles: 1st: Donna Garrison – Wilber, 589; 2nd: Jan Wetzel – Burwell, 557; 3rd: Beverly Illian – Red Cloud, 550. All-Events 1st: Garrison – Wilber, 1548; 2nd: Diane Bundy – Burwell, 1490; 3rd: Nancy Rich – Tilden, 1487; 4th: Robin J Wagoner – Columbus, 1481; 8th: Amy Kranz – Columbus, 1462; 10th: Kelly Burge – Columbus, 1447.
Division 3 Team 1st: Paint Dept. – Lexington, 2413; 2nd: Renewed Horizon – York, 2384; 3rd: Farmer’s Cooperative EMF – York, 2326. Doubles 1st: Debra Petracek & Paige McMillan – Wilber, 1043; 2nd: Traci Novak & Sherry Gartner – Hastings, 1028; 3rd: Shayna Hogan & Robin Wagoner – Columbus, 1026; 5th: Vicki Hanus & Pat Engel – Columbus, 1001. Singles T-1st: Nicole Whiteford – York, 574; T-1st: Engel – Columbus, 574; 3rd: Susan Lee – Lincoln, 562. All-Events 1st: Engel – Columbus, 1636; 2nd: Amanda Bates – Norfolk, 1601; 3rd: Diane Sikes – Holdrege, 1583; 9th: Jennifer Reynoldson – Columbus, 1517.
Division 2 Team 1st: Wisner Lanes – Norfolk, 2524; 2nd: LLB Law Office 2 – Norfolk, 2521; 3rd: LLB Law Office 3 – Norfolk, 2455. Doubles 1st: Teri Hanson & Shannon Schroeder – North Platte, 1067; 2nd: Kassandra McCleary & Mindy Lyon – Norfolk, 106; 3rd: Jeris Rapp & Kaleigh Rapp – Grand Island/Cairo, 1036. Singles 1st: Michele Kelley – Lincoln, 617; 2nd: Janet Vetter – Omaha, 588; 3rd: Nicole Mulroney – Kearney, 580. All-Events 1st: Khara Lyon – Norfolk, 1761; 2nd: Mulroney – Kearney, 1637; 3rd: Lexi Saathoff – Superior, 1615.
Division 1 Team 1st: The Bowling Store #4 – Omaha, 2945; 2nd: The Bowling Store #3 – Omaha, 2901; 3rd: The Bowling Store #6 – Omaha, 2807. Doubles: 1st: Amy Gomez & Candi Price – Grand Island/Cairo, 1335; 2nd: Shannon Pluhowsky & Stephanie Bonebright – Omaha, 1253; 3rd: Cassandra Leuthold & Kristina Rosberg – Omaha, 1243. Singles 1st: Puhlowsky – Omaha, 738; T-2nd: Samantha Liekhus – Omaha, 723; T-2nd: Lori Day – York, 723. All-Events: Puhlowsky – Omaha, 2207; 2nd: Price – Grand Island/Cairo, 2001; 3rd: Gomez – Grand Island/Cairo, 1871.
Now for the Open tournament results. Team Handicap Division 1 1st: Sandbaggers – Alliance, 3683; 2nd: Raptor – Omaha, 3538; 3rd: HICU/Mr Sparkles – Hastings, 3528. Low to cash, 3401. Team Handicap Division 2 1st: Team 33 – Lincoln, 3693; 2nd: M & R Cattle – Burwell, 3638; 3rd: Kelley Bean – Gering, 3596. Low to cash 3454.
Doubles Handicap Division 1 1st: Apryl Beck & Geoffrey Null – Papillion, 1510; 2nd: Josh Kocarnik & Joseph Kocarnik – Omaha, 1473; 3rd: Charles Binau III & Andrew Harker – Nebraska City, 1467; 10th: Greg Pettit & Nickolas Borgman (Platte Center) – Kearney, 1418. Low to cash, 1375. Doubles Handicap Division 2: Alex Banks & Dustin Ham – Newman Grove, 1596; 2nd: Tyler Poe & Jon Stevens – Broken Bow, 1590; 3rd: Leo Hinkle & George Shafer – Beaver City, 1547. Low to cash, 1407.
Singles Handicap Division 1: 1st: Brent Jones – Laurel, 840; 2nd: – Lincoln, 793; 3rd: – Lincoln, 785; 4th: Chuck McCarthy – Columbus, 777; 7th: Jonathan Faltys – Columbus, 766. Low to cash 712. Singles Handicap Division 2: Dan Rasmussen – Newman Grove, 870; 2nd: Anthony Aubushon – Holdrege, 853; 3rd: Bryan Hodges – Kearney, 851. Low to cash, 707.
All-Events Handicap Division 1 1st: Brent Jones – Laurel, 2274; 2nd: – Norfolk, 2236; 3rd: – Omaha, 2190. Low to cash, 2075. All-Events Handicap Division 2 1st: Anthony Aubushon – Holdrege, 2417; 2nd: Chad Red – Utica, 2409; 3rd: Kristopher Matschullat – Atkinson, 2388. Low to cash, 2141.
Singles Scratch Division 1 1st: Brent Jones – Laurel, 811; 2nd: Rodney Machacek – Lincoln, 793; 3rd; Tyler Steeson – Lincoln, 768. Low to cash, 717. Singles Scratch Division 2 1st: Kristopher Matschullat – Atkinson, 715; 2nd: Jason Johnson – Cairo, 697; 3rd: Sarah Rodabaugh – Omaha, 692. Low to cash, 645.
All-Events Scratch Division 1 1st: Greg McDaniel – Sidney, 2222; 2nd: Marc Westerfield – Omaha, 2190; 3rd: Brent Jones – Laurel, 2187; 10th: Chuck McCarthy – Columbus, 2128. Low to cash, 2054. All-Events Scratch Division 2 1st: Kristopher Matschullat – Atkinson, 2034; 2nd: Sarah Rodabaugh – Omaha, 1895; 3rd; Scott Sorensen – Cairo, 1894; Low to cash, 1799.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. His weekly columns can be read every Wednesday during the bowling season.