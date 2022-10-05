Kegler's Korner: Revealing All-City bowling teams

Today I reveal the 39th version of Kegler's Korner All-City Bowling Teams. The top five point totals will earn first team status for the men, while the top four point totals will earn first team status for the women.

The next five for the men and next four for the women will earn second team honors. The scoring system will consist of three ways to earn points. The first is highest league average with a minimum of 50 games bowled. The second will be the use of a composite average with a minimum of 120 games bowled.

The men will use a base average of 200, while the women will use 170. For every pin over the base average, you will receive a point. The third will go to the top three scratch finishes in both the open and women's city tournaments. You earn three points for a first place finish, two for second place and one for third. I will use only the singles, doubles and all events.

Other ways to earn bonus points towards the All-City Teams is with high game and series for both men and women during the bowling season. Any bowler who rolls a 300 game will get two points. If no 300 game is bowled, then the bowler with the highest game will get the two points. Any male bowler that shoots a 800 series and any female bowler who shoots a 700 series will get three points.

If there are no 800 series bowled for the men or no 700 series bowled for the women, the highest series for both will receive three points. Also, the top five finishers in both the Masters and Pro Style will pick up points. First place gets five points, followed by four points, three points, two points and one point for fifth place.

Now I'd like to introduce the 2021-2022 All-City Teams. The women's first team members are Amanda Staub, Paige Sohl, Shayla Long and Shayna Lesiak. Lesiak is making her eighth appearance on the team. Long appears on the team for her fifth time. Staub and Sohl are making their second All-City teams.

The men's first team members are John Eckholt, Cole Pearson, Mike Anderson, Chad Horak and yours truly. Eckholt has been named to all 39 All-City teams. Anderson earned his 10th appearance. Pearson and Horak are making their first all-city team. Making his sixth appearance is yours truly. Both All-City teams will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet. Date and place to be determined later.

Although the second team will not receive certificates at the Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet, they will be introduced. Besides, it gives those members something to shoot for as they bowl this season.

The women's second team is Barb Sampson, Shawna Woosley, Jane Davis and Stacie Rickert. The men's second team is Chuck Jensen, Andrew Beck, Brandon Silvey, Rob Brunken and Steve Hoenk. Congratulations to the 2021-2022 All-City bowlers.

And now for our top bowlers from the past week. Boulevard Lanes’ Ellis named his bowlers of the week and they were Kendall Howser, Jennifer Reynoldson and Luis Rodriguez. Howser took the men’s honor by rolling the high series for the week with a 659, with his top game being a 244.

Reynoldson was the women’s pick as she had both the high game and series with scores of 223 and 602. The senior bowler was Rodriguez with a 169 game and a 478 series. Tyler Heule shot the high game for the men with a 246, while Toni Gumm’s 223 tied for the ladies high game.

Westbrook’s Eckholt made his picks for bowlers of the week and they were Tom Settje, Jane Davis, Rich Morgan and Jacob Staub. Settje earned the men’s honor with a 262 game and a 698 series. Davis rolled both the high scores for the women with a 247 and 583.

Morgan claimed the senior pick with a 267 game. Staub took home the youth selection with a 712 series on games of 243-234-235. Eckholt led the men for the week with a 299 game and a 750 series.

Until next week, good luck to the Columbus club varsity team. They bowl Sunday at Westside Lanes in Grand Island. Their last fall tournament will be Oct. 23 in Omaha at Chop’s Bowling Alley.