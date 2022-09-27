Kegler's Korner: Revisiting last season

This week we’ll look back to last season and check out all the top individual and team scores. All of the scores from last season can be found in the yearbook. The new yearbooks will be coming out soon. A big thanks goes out to Association Manager Gary Muth and the local USBC Board of Directors for putting together one of the finest yearbooks in the state.

The top women’s team from last season was Hometown Insurance from the Sundowners league. Hometown Insurance rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 956 and 2796. For the men, the top teams from last season were Lotto Ne from the Cheyenne league and J P Trucking of the All Star league. Lotto Ne rolled a 3372 team series, while J P Trucking had a 1236 team game.

On the individual side for the ladies, Shayla Long had all three of the top honor scores with a 300 game, 729 series and a 199.23 average. Paige Sohl shared the high game with Long, as she also rolled a 300 game. For the men, Nick Borgman had the high league average with a 232.91, while Andrew Beck had the high series with a 814. As for the men’s high game, there were 9 perfect games rolled last season. Garrett Birchem, Tyler Bridges, Rob Brunken, John Eckholt, Shawn Henk, Chuck Jensen, Brandon Silvey, Cole Pearson and yours truly.

In the seniors division for the ladies, Barb Sampson had the high game and high average with a 225 and a 174.68, while LoJean Morgan had the high series with a 586. The senior men were led by Gary Muth, Tom Mohning and Steve Reichmuth. Muth had a 201.36 average, Mohning shot a 730 series and Reichmuth rolled a 278 game.

In the junior ranks, Alexandria Holdsworth claimed the triple crown for the girls with a 195.17 average, 712 series and a 267 game. The boys were led by Trenton Ditter and Gavin Unger. Ditter shot a 737 series and a 278 game, while Unger carried a 205.14 average. Congrats to all the top performers from the 2020-2021 bowling season.

Speaking of the junior ranks, the Columbus varsity team won their second tournament of the season at Sunset Bowl in York on Sept. 19. Columbus qualified first with a score of 3551. In their quarterfinal match, Columbus defeated No. 9 Grand Island Northwest girls 188-171 and 226-193.

In the semifinals against No. 5 Fremont Black, they won 174-161 and 215-176. In the finals against No. 6 Bellevue West, they dropped the first game 152-164, before winning the last two 247-180 and 216-184. Colin Jaster, Ryland Prokopec, Gavin Unger, Daniel Borgman and Jacob Staub bowled for Columbus.

Making the All-Tournament First Team was Staub (fourth) with a 626 series. The final NHSBCA fall tournament will be Oct. 9 at Westside Lanes in Grand Island. The season will resume after the NSAA bowling season is completed.

John Eckholt selected Joey Irwin, John Riedmiller, Diana Lippstreu, Dan Rief and Ryland Prokopec as his bowlers of the week. Irwin and Riedmiller shared the men’s honor for the week. Irwin had a 277 game and a 716 series, while Riedmiller rolled a 695 series. Lippstreu claimed the ladies pick with the high game for the week with a 245, while finishing with a 580 series.

The senior nod went to Rief with a 628 series. Prokopec tossed a 228 game and a 629 series to earn the youth selection. Shayla Long had the high series for the women with a 598, while Eckholt led the men with a 298 game and a 740 series.

Boulevard’s Wyatt Ellis picked Cody Schilling, Melaney Reeg and Virginia Pocwierz as his bowlers of the week. Schilling earned the men’s pick with a 234 game and a 658 series.

Reeg rolled a 192 to claim the women’s award. Pocwierz took home the senior honor with a 158 game. The women were led by Kate Paprocki and Stacie Rickert. Paprocki had a 203 game, while Rickert shot a 568 series. The men were led by Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski with a 278 and a 735 series.

Next week, I hope to name the All-City teams.