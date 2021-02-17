Kegler's Korner: Satellite League at Boulevard

The Satellite League from Boulevard gets the spotlight this week. The Satellite League bowls on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
There are 11, five-member teams that bowl 33 weeks. The league champion is determined by the winners of each half meeting in the finals. L T D has reserved its spot in the finals by winning the first half. Brent Fiala, Jeremy Schreiber, Brandon Ramaekers, Eric Wemhoff, Craig Koehler, Tyler Klaahsen, Joe Held, Tyler Tunick, Andy Yrkoski, Beau Schommer and Tommy Wemhoff all bowl for L T D.
With seven weeks already in the books in the second half, Chico’s Bailbonds sits in first place with a 21.5-6.5 record. Scott Borgman, Gary Marushak, Corey Sylvester, Tim Schoenberner, Darin Christensen, Chuck Klement, Dan Determan, Ernie Menchaca and Nickolas Borgman are all members of Chico’s.
At the start of league play Feb. 9, Boulevard Lanes held both the high team game and series with a 1082 and a 3039. Ryan Lewis, Steve “Woody” Hoffman, Bob Clifford, Justin Krzycki, Stephen Krzycki, Tom Loseke and Jeff Kohl make up the Boulevard Lanes team.
On the individual side of things, Steve Semin has the high game with a 289. Brian Laska holds the high series with a 785. Keaton Swanson has the high average with a 209.
Following league play, Boulevard Lanes rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 975 and 2772. On the individual side, Wyatt Ellis led the men with a 266 (+45) game and a 701 series.
Matt Langer turned in the top performance of the evening by joining 80/100 club. The 134 average bowler rolled games of 141 – 217 (+83) – 160 for a 518 (+116) series. Adam Korger hit the 60/100 club with his 244 (+62) game and 651 (+105) series.
There were nine other bowlers who rolled games that were at least 40 pins over average. Leading the way was Ramaekers with a 254 (+75). Next was Justin Epley with a 231 (+58). Hoffman rolled a 226 (+52). Allen Kudera and Nick DeBower were both 49 pins over with scores of 237 and 216, respectively. Tom Wolfe shot a 213 (+48). Brett Swierczek had a 237 (+45) and Ted Pocwierz had a 220 (+45). Last, but not least, Brian Jemison shot a 163 (+44). Nice bowling to one and all.
Until next week, congratulations to Columbus High School’s Madison Henderson for winning the first ever NSAA Girls State Bowling title.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly columns during the bowling season.