Kegler's Korner: Satellite League at Boulevard

The Satellite League from Boulevard gets the spotlight this week. The Satellite League bowls on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

There are 11, five-member teams that bowl 33 weeks. The league champion is determined by the winners of each half meeting in the finals. L T D has reserved its spot in the finals by winning the first half. Brent Fiala, Jeremy Schreiber, Brandon Ramaekers, Eric Wemhoff, Craig Koehler, Tyler Klaahsen, Joe Held, Tyler Tunick, Andy Yrkoski, Beau Schommer and Tommy Wemhoff all bowl for L T D.

With seven weeks already in the books in the second half, Chico’s Bailbonds sits in first place with a 21.5-6.5 record. Scott Borgman, Gary Marushak, Corey Sylvester, Tim Schoenberner, Darin Christensen, Chuck Klement, Dan Determan, Ernie Menchaca and Nickolas Borgman are all members of Chico’s.

At the start of league play Feb. 9, Boulevard Lanes held both the high team game and series with a 1082 and a 3039. Ryan Lewis, Steve “Woody” Hoffman, Bob Clifford, Justin Krzycki, Stephen Krzycki, Tom Loseke and Jeff Kohl make up the Boulevard Lanes team.

On the individual side of things, Steve Semin has the high game with a 289. Brian Laska holds the high series with a 785. Keaton Swanson has the high average with a 209.