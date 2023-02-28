The Satellite League from Boulevard gets the spotlight this week. The Satellite League bowls on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

There are Six, five-member teams that bowl for 33 weeks. The league champion is determined by the winners of each half meeting in the finals. Boulevard Lanes has already reserved their spot in the finals by winning the first half. Justin Krzycki, Stephen Krzycki, Tom Loseke, Bob Clifford, Kaedyn Stary, Zack Nelson, Jeff Kohl, Tyler Heule and Ryan Lewis all have bowled for Boulevard this season.

At the start of league play last Tuesday (Feb. 21), Sahara Lounge is in first place with a 23 - 13 record. Matt Langer, Paul Pocwierz, Ted Pocwierz, Jeremy Novak, Marcus Rhode, Gary Langer, Jason Prososki, Robert Reichmuth, Craig Spohn and Kevin Stary are all members of Sahara Lounge.

Boulevard Lanes held both the high team game and series with scores of 1117 and 3114. On the individual side of things, Justin Krzycki owns the high game with a 300 and the high series with a 752. Stary has the high average with a 210.

Following league play, 5 Guys and 9 Bowling Balls rolled the high team game with a 966. Brian Dreifurst, Tate Olsen, Chris Bryan, Kyle Shefcyk and Taylor Graf were the 5 Guys with 9 Bowling Balls.

Sahara Lounge shot the high team series with a 2737. On the individual side of things, Prososki had both the high game and series with scores of 258 (+60) and 720 (+126).

Tim Woods and Marc Lindahl both reached the 40/80 club. Woods shot a 211 (+51) game and a 590 (+110), while Lindahl had a 215 (+48) game and 600 (+99) series. There were ten other bowlers who rolled games that were at least thirty pins over average. Teammates Roy Papa and Don Waak were both 59 pins above their averages with games of 218 and 213 respectively. Leonard Polensky had a 213 (+44).

Next was Olson with a 193 (+43). Shefcyk shot a 222 (+40). Joe Hanus rolled a 194 (+37). Matt Langer tossed a 173 (+35). Tom Wolfe fired a 205 (+33). Bryan shot a 209 (+32). Last, but not least, Ted Pocwierz had a 210 (+31). Nice bowling to one and all.

John Eckholt selected his bowlers of the week from Westbrook Lanes, and they were Larry Middleton, Chuck Jensen, Barb Johnson, Sarah Oehlrich, Jim Anson, and Kelton Zimmerer. Middleton and Jensen shared the men’s pick for the week as each bowler shot a 279 game. Jensen finished with a 747 series, which was the high series for the men. Johnson and Oelrich shared the ladies honor for the week. Johnson had a 211 game and 452 (+100) series, while Oelrich had a 187 game and 448 (+100) series. Anson took home the senior nod with a 246 game. Zimmerer claimed the youth award with a 690 series. Andrew Beck shot the high game for the men with a 286. Jane Davis led the women for the week with a 224 game and a 602 series.

Boulevard Lanes’ Ellis named Chris Lute and Kim Kohl as his bowlers of the week. Lute took home the men’s honor by tossing a 728 series of games of 266-259-203. Kohl, who carries a 146 average, shot a 208 game and a 522 series to claim the women’s pick for the week. Brandon Silvey led all the men for the week with a 279 game and a 748 series. A 4-pin in the eighth frame kept Silvey from perfection. The ladies were led by Shayla Long’s 237 game and 639 series. There was no senior bowler of the week.

Until next week, congratulations to Daniel Borgman for winning the Millard Elimination Extravaganza U15, and Alex Unger for finishing third.

Borgman, who was the No. 2 seed, defeated the No. 1 seed Braden Romero 203-179. Unger was the No. 3 seed, beat the No. 4 seed Joseph Evenson 145-143. Unger then lost to Borgman 176-191. In the U23 division, No. 1 seed Nickolas Borgman finished 1st by beating No. 2 seed Jared Coker 189-172. In the Handicap division, No. 2 seed Watson Long finished in third place by losing to No. 3 seed Joshua Shamblen 200 (113+87) – 204 (178+26).