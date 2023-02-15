With the city tournament in the books, today we look at the scratch and handicap winners in each of the eight different divisions of this year's Open and Women’s City tournament. All winners will be honored Saturday, Mar. 18, at the VFW.

And as always, ladies first, Livin on a Spare captured both the scratch and handicap team titles with a score of 2049 and 2739 respectively. Lynette Bollig, Amber Van Niekerk, Crystal Riley and Shawna Woosley bowled for Livin on a Spare. In the doubles event, Sue Medinger and Diana Lippstreu won the handicap title with a score of 1475.

The scratch title went to Amanda Staub and Shayla Long with a score of 1135. In singles, Paula Steffensmeier claimed both the scratch and handicap titles with scores of 596 and 822 respectively. In all events, Riley won the handicap title with a 2198, while Woosley earned the scratch title with a 1758.

On the Open side, J P Trucking won both the team scratch and handicap titles with scores of 3409 and 3592. Gary Muth, Shane Gottschall, Jim Henderson, Kyle Brestel and John Eckholt bowled for J P Trucking. This was the fourth consecutive year J P Trucking defended their scratch title. In doubles, the handicap title went to Kodie Kracl and Andrew Beck with a 1484.

Ryan Bossow and Steve Hoenk won the scratch title with a 1293. Singles saw Scott Gottschall win the scratch title with a 741, while Colton Remm shot a 793 to win the handicap title. In all events, Remm won the handicap title with a 2282, while Beck claimed the scratch title with a 2024. Congrats to all the city tournament winners. Congratulations to Shane and Scott Gottschall, who both rolled 300 games during the tournament.

Low to cash for the team event is 3387 in the open and 2551 for the women. In doubles, low to cash was 1325 in the open and 1342 for the women. Singles low to cash was 674 for the open and 682 for the women.

In all events, low to cash was 2071 for the open and 2058 for the women. Thanks to all who participated in the city tournaments.

Now for our bowlers of the week from Boulevard Lanes and they are Kevin Stary, Tracy Roberts and Darrel Osten. Stary took home the men’s pick for the week with a 234 (+73) game and a 629 (+146) series. Roberts claimed the ladies honor with her first-ever game over 200 with a 201 (+69). The senior nod went to Osten with a 201 game and a 529 series.

The men’s top scores this week were produced from Jim Brown and Michael Esch. Brown rolled a 267 game, while Esch tossed a 728 series. Shayla Long led the women for the week with a 225 game and a 609 series.

Westbrook Lanes’ John Eckholt named Shane Gottschall, Karl Kraus, Don Porter, Trent Ditter, Gavin Unger and Daniel Borgman. Gottschall and Kraus shared the men’s honor for the week. Gottschall rolled the high game for the men with a 280 game, while finishing with a 711 series. Kraus earned his share with a 659 series.

Porter took the senior nod for the week with a 212 game and a 554 series. The youth picks went to Lakeview High’s Trent Ditter and Daniel Borgman, along with Columbus High’s Gavin Unger for qualifying for the Nebraska State Bowling singles championships. Mike Anderson shot the high series for the men for the week with a 754, while Paige Sohl led the women with a 222 game and a 593 series.

The Middle School teams had seven bowlers compete in the Middle School Singles tournament on February 5th at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha. Jacob Staub (1st), Alex Unger (2nd), Roman Long (9th) and Zane Wemhoff (19th) bowled in the Handicap Division A squad. Bowling in the Handicap Division B squad was Shelby Staub (24th), Brooklynn Thomson (38th) and Watson Long (39th). Staub and Unger made the bracket finals by qualifying 1st and 2nd respectively. Staub (224 + 0 = 224) lost to Anthony Erives (189 + 41 = 230) in the quarter-finals, while Unger (201 + 12 = 213) lost to Aiden Petersen (223 + 0 = 223) also in the quarter-finals. Staub and Unger finished tied for 5th place.

Until next week, Congratulations to all the winners in the city tournaments.