With the second weekend of the city tournaments in the books, we look at the scratch and handicap leaders in each of the eight different divisions of this year's Open and Women’s City tournaments.

As always, ladies first, Wild West BBQ leads the Women’s team event with a 2561. Kim Kohl, Pam Houdek, Mary Lee Lutjens and Paula Steffensmeier bowled for Wild West BBQ. Ginger Moon Insurance has the high scratch score of 1927. Ginger Moon, Shayla Long, Sue Medinger and Diana Lippstreu make up the Ginger Moon Insurance team.

Medinger and Lippstreu still lead doubles with a score of 1475. Amanda Staub and Long have the high scratch score with a 1135. Steffensmeier leads both the handicap and scratch singles with scores of 822 and 596. Steffensmeier leads all events with a 2191, while Long had the top scratch score with a 1651.

On the Open side, Howser Trucking leads the team event with a 3515. Mike Rolf, Diana Olsufka, Don King, Will Robinson and Kendall Howser make up Howser Trucking. Westbrook Pro shop has the top scratch team score with a 3108. Bowling for Westbrook Pro Shop was Gary Muth, Brent McGrew, Paul Hansen, Doug Cooney and Craig Whitmore.

In the doubles handicap division, Garrett Birchem and Randy Birchem sit in first with a 1408. Ryan Bossow and Steve Hoenk lead the scratch division with a 1293. Sitting on top of the singles divisions is Eric Brabec and Scott Gottschall. Brabec leads the handicap with a 774, while Gottschall has the top scratch score with a 741. Robinson leads all events with a 2126, while Chad Horak has the top scratch score with a 1991.

Now for our bowlers of the week from Boulevard Lanes and they are Tyler Heule, Paula Steffensmeier and Ted Pocwierz. Heule earned the men’s pick for the week with a 709 series on games of 223-228-258. The women’s selection went to Steffensmeier. Paula continued her hot streak with her 576 series, that is 141 pins over her series average.

Pocwierz took home the senior honor with his 237 game and 639 series. The men were led by Brandon Silvey and James Murcek. Silvey had the high game with a 279, while Murcek had the high series with a 749. Shayla Long led the ladies for the week with a 233 game and a 608 series.

Westbrook Lanes’ John Eckholt named Brett Swierczek, Kyle Brestel, Amber Van Niekerk, Mary Lutjens, Shelby Staub and Addison Staub. Sharing the men’s honor was Swierczek with a 269 game and 695 series, while Brestel had the high score for the week with a 286 game and a 744 series.

The ladies pick went to Van Niekerk who rolled the top scores for the women with a 244 game and a 655 series. Lutjens claimed the senior honor with a 464 series. A pair of sisters took home the youth selection for the week. Shelby, who carries a 108 average shot a 153 game and a 402 series. Addison, who has a 101 average, shot a 150 game and a 387 series.

Both Middle School teams finish their season this weekend at the State Tournament. They will bowl at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln this Saturday. Columbus Maroon is the No. 2 seed and will compete in the upper division, while Columbus White is the No. 13 seed and will bowl in the lower division.

Each division will bowl round-robin bakers games and then be reseeded. No. 1 vs No. 8, No. 2 vs No. 7, No. 3 vs No. 6 and No. 4 vs No. 5. Winners will advance to the semi-finals and then finals. Maroon team members and their all-state averages. Jacob Staub (209.41), Roman Long (190.58), Alex Unger (185.00), Zane Wemhoff (163.91) and Lucas Jones (162.75).

Bowling for the White and their all-state averages are Carter Widhalm (142.33), Addison Staub (127.33), Watson Long (122.91), Isaac Gaver (115.66), Shelby Staub (110.75) and Brooklynn Thomson (80.41). Troy Unger, Shayla Long and Mike Long coach both teams. Good luck to both teams.

Until next week, good luck to Columbus High’s Gavin Unger (So) and Columbus Lakeview’s Trent Ditter (Sr) and Daniel Borgman (Fr). All three bowl this morning, Feb. 8, in the NSAA State Singles tournament.