Kegler's Korner: See you next season

Monday May 2, Westbrook Lanes is holding its Bowler of the Week Tournament at 6:30 p.m. All of those that were selected as bowlers of the week from Westbrook are eligible to compete.

The cost is $10 with 100% paid back and 100% handicap of 215. Participants bowl four games with one out of five cashing. The tournament winner will be named Bowler of the Year.

Westbrook Lanes will hold its annual scratch tournament, the Masters, on Monday May 9 at 6:30 p.m. Competitors bowl six games, each game on a different pair of lanes. The top four scratch bowlers will meet in a step ladder finals. The cost is $30 and pays one out of five

Boulevard Lanes will hold its annual scratch tournament, the Pro Style, Wednesday May 11 at 7 p.m. Bowlers roll six games, one game on each pair of lanes. The top five bowlers will face off in a step ladder finals. The cost is $35.

For those of you who want to bowl in a summer league there are plenty of choices. Westbrook Lanes will have five summer leagues.

Senior bowlers can bowl on Tuesdays at 12:45 pm. Youth bowlers have a Thursday afternoon league that starts at 1 p.m. One of the summer favorites is the family doubles leagues (Adult/Youth). The Family Doubles league is on Tuesday nights at 6:30.

If it’s mixed leagues that you enjoy, there’s the Thursday night 9-pin no tap Trio league on at 6:30 p.m. Once again, Westbrook will hold its Trio Ball league this summer on Wednesday nights at 6:30. The cost is $21 each night for 15 weeks, with each bowler receiving a bowling ball at the end of the season.

If you don’t want a new ball, you can still bowl, the cost will be just $11. This is a three-person team, sanctioned league starts May 4th.

Boulevard Lanes will only run its Monday Trio league starting May 16 and it will have only eight teams.

Although the summer volleyball leagues are set for both centers it never hurts to call and ask joining a team. You Never know if a team drops out or the league has a odd number of teams. Westbrook Lanes is holding a Tuesday night Cornhole league again this summer.

Until next season, I hope everyone has a safe and happy summer. See you on the lanes next fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0