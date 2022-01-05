Kegler's Korner: Senior Leisure at Westbrook

This week we feature the Senior Leisure league that bowls on Tuesdays at Westbrook Lanes. This six-team, four-member league bowls 34 weeks.

The league is divided into two 17-week halves. The league champion is determined by the team with the best overall record between the winners of each half.

The Storm has given themselves a chance at winning the league by finishing on top of the first half with a 40-28 record. Dan Rief, Walt Niedbalski, Dick Borer, Dennis Beck and Ron Shotkoski bowl for the Storm.

Last season there were only three bowlers per team. Dee McCarthy, Mel and Gail Bomar formed the team Trio, which won the league a year ago.

At the start of league play Dec. 29, the Hurricanes sat in first place with a 6-2 record. Jim Anson, Gayle Borchers, Ralph Jilg and Charley Wozny are the regulars, while Gary Muth and Stan Gottschall have subbed for the Hurricanes.

The high team game and series belong to the Hurricanes with a 909 and a 2422. On the individual side, Jim Berry has the high game for the men with a 267. The men’s high series belongs to Anson with a 677. Tom Mohning has the high average with a 194.

For the ladies, Gail Bomar holds all three of the honors with a 221 game, 535 series and a 154 average. To be eligible for high average, one must have bowled 50% of the season.

Following league play last week, the Hurricanes rolled both the high team game and series with a 773 and a 2192. Mohning led the men for the day with a 244 (+50) game and a 664 (+82) series. McCarthy led the ladies with a 192 (+53) game and a 482 series.

Gayle Borchers had the best individual performance of the afternoon. The 173 average bowler shot games of 210 (+37)–193–216 (+43) for a 619 (+100) series. There were four other bowlers that shot games at least 30 pins over their average. Butch Paben led the way with a 235 (+63). Next was Sheila Thalken with a 177 (+43). Gottschall had a 152 (+33). Last, but not least, Jerry Schmidt shot a 155 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.

Until next week, good luck to both Columbus Middle School bowling teams. The teams bowl this Sunday in Grand Island at Westside Lanes. Columbus Maroon is looking to win its fourth straight tournament.

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his bowling columns each Wednesday during the bowling season.

