Kegler's Korner: Senior Leisure League at Wesbrook

This week we feature the Senior Leisure league that bowls on Tuesday’s at Westbrook Lanes. This six-team, three-member league bowls 34 weeks.
The league is divided into two 17-week halves. The league champion is determined by the team with the best overall record between the winners of each half. There was no league itself a chance at winning the league by finishing on top of the first half. Dee McCarthy, Mel and Gail Bomar form the team Trio.
At the start of league play last week (Feb. 2nd), the Storm sat in first place with a 14-2 record. Dick Borer, Walt Niedbalski and Dennis Beck make up the Storm. The high team game and series belong to the Dream Time with a 625 and a 1707. John Morinelli, Ralph Jilg, Ron Cattau and a host of subs make up Dream Time.
On the individual side, Jilg has the high game and series for the men with a 257 and a 627. Butch Paben has the high average with a 175. For the ladies, McCarthy has the high game and series with a 210 and a 562. Gail Bomar’s 157 average leads all the women. To be eligible for high average, one must have bowled 50% of the season.
Following league play last week, the Storm rolled both the high team game and team series with scores of 599 and 1533. Mel Bomar had the high game for the men with a 222 (+72). Borer rolled the high series for the men with a 539 (+104). The ladies were led by Gail Bomar with a 170 game and a 482 series.
There were four other bowlers that shot games at least 30 pins over their average. Borer shot a 212 (+67), Ron Schmidt rolled 214 (+55), Allen Latzel had a 183 (+45) and last, but not least, Niedbalski tossed a 201 (+35). Nice bowling to one and all.
Good luck to the Columbus High Girls bowling team. They are competing this morning at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln in the first-ever NSAA State Bowling Championship. The Columbus High Boys bowling team bowled yesterday in NSAA State Bowling Championship. Madison Henderson, Zoi Goebel and Alex Holdsworth for the girls, Andrew Beck, Joe McFarland and Wyatt Schott for the boys, competed Monday for individual honors.
Until next week, the W”in”AX tournament is under way at Boulevard Lanes. Give Boulevard’s Ellis a call and reserve your spot.
