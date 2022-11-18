Kegler's Korner: Senior Leisure League

This week we feature the Senior Leisure league that bowls on Tuesdays at Westbrook Lanes. This six-team, four-member league bowls 34 weeks. The league is divided into two 17-week halves.

The league champion is determined by the team with the best overall record between the winners of each half. Last season, the Hurricanes claimed the league title by having the best overall record. Jim Anson, Gayle Borchers, Ralph Jilg and Charley Wozny bowled for the Hurricanes.

At the start of league play last week (Nov. 8), the Storm sat in first place with a 35-13 record. Dan Rief, Walt Niedbalski, Dick Borer and Dennis Beck make up the team Storm. The high team game and series belong to the Hurricanes with a 823 and a 2225.

On the individual side, Butch Paben has the high game for the men with a 267. The men’s high series belongs to Tom Mohning with a 669. Mohning also has the high average with a 197. For the ladies, Gail Bomar holds the high series with a 530 and high average with a 152. Terri Ellingson has the high game with a 210. To be eligible for high average, one must have bowled 50% of the season.

Following league play last week, the Hurricanes rolled both the high team game and series with a 657 and a 1920. The Dream Team tied the Hurricanes with a 657 high team game even though they had to use a straw.

Sheila Thalken, Deb and Tom Mohning bowled for the Dream Team. Mohning led the men for the day with a 236 (+39) game and a 605 series. Dee McCarthy had the high game for ladies with a 166, while Ellingson had the high series with a 436.

Beck had the best individual performance of the afternoon. The 156 average bowler shot games of 208 (+52) – 172 – 176 for a 556 (+88) series. Deb Mohning also rolled a series that was at least 80 pins over with a 417 (+84), with her top game being a 154 (+43).

There were four other bowlers that shot games at least 30 pins over their average. Dennis Smith had a 183 (+42). Jilg rolled a 204 (+40). Allen Latzel shot a 148 (+40). Last, but not least, Marv Shalon tossed a 188 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.

The bowlers of the week from Westbrook Lanes were named by John Eckholt and they were Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski, Corey Rieck, Marlin Rieck and Ellice Moore. Slizoski and C. Rieck shared the men’s pick for the week. The “Taco Tech” rolled the high game for the men with a 298, while finishing with a 706 series.

The men’s high series was tossed by C. Rieck with a 741 on scores of 218-256-267. The senior honor went to M. Rieck for his 267 game and a 703 series. Moore earned the youth selection with a 163 game and a 428 series. Shawna Woosley and Alexis Sliva led the ladies for the past week. Woosley had the high game with a 246, while Sliva had the high series with a 606.

Boulevard Lanes’ Wyatt Ellis selected Randy Cox. Carmen Szatko and Larry Korger as his bowlers of the week. Cox took home the men’s pick with a 624 on games of 208-214-202. Szatko’s 200 game gave her the women’s honor.

Korger claimed the senior selection with a 205 game and a 514 series. Steve Semin had the high game for the men with a 276, while Kaedyn Stary had the high series with a 690. Shayla Long led the ladies for the week with a 264 game and a 659 series.

Until next week, good luck to both Columbus Middle School bowling teams. They open their season this Sunday in Omaha at Maplewood Lanes.