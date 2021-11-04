Kegler's Korner: Speed Queen at Boulevard

The Speed Queen league from Boulevard Lanes is this week's featured league. This Friday night co-ed league has 10 teams and competes for 34 weeks, with the winners of each half competing for the league title. No information on last year’s champion was given.

At the start of league play Oct. 22nd, K L Schroeder CPA was in first place with a 29–7 record. B J Opplinger, Krystal McCombs, Gary Mosel, Heath Shalon, Brian Dreifurst, Brad Reisdorff, Joanne Mosel and Michael Oncza make up the K L Schroeder CPA team.

The high team game and team series belongs to the Wrecking Balls with a 1022 and a 2886. Toni Gumm, Logan Korus, Jase Llyod, Corey Rieck, Tom Gumm, Tammi Kapels and Clint Kapels all form the Wrecking Balls.

On the individual side of things for the men, Rieck has the high game with a 289 and high average with a 207. Jamie D. Held has the high series with a 724. Toni Gumm holds all three of the honors for the ladies with a 608 series, 244 game and 172 average. One must have bowled 50% or more of the league games to qualify for high average.

Temperatures outside may have been on the cool side, but the lanes inside were on fire. League play saw Salon Cek Hair & Spa roll new season highs for both the team game and team series with scores of 1034 and 3060.

Kim Kohl, Diana Olsufka, Don King, Randy Cox and Kendell Howser all bowled for Salon Cek Hair & Spa. On the individual side of things, Howser led the men with the high game of 279 (+94) and the new season high series with a 753 (+198). Tiffany Rerucha shot the high game for the ladies with a 223 (+57), while Olsufka had the high series with a 605 (+188). The 139 average Olsufka shot games of 210 (+71), 222 (+83), 173 (+34).

Five other bowlers not named Howser hit the 60/100 club - a game that is 60 pins over average and series 100 pins over. Chandler Anderson led the way with a 206 (+84) and a 518 (+152). Jim Brown was next with a 268 (+81) and a 704 (+143). Howser’s teammate, King shot a 225 (+61) and a 604 (+112). Last, but not least, Justin Shepherd tossed a 189(+69) and a 463 (+103).

There were 10 others who shot games that were at least 30 pins over their averages. Traci Obershaw had a 192 (+56). Cox shot a 246 (+51). Korus tossed a 132 (+43). Chris Benson and Rose Held were both 38 pins over with games of 235 and 192 respectively. Lauri Novecek had a 179 (+35). Dawn Miller rolled a 158 (+34). Aaron Rerucha’s 195 and Sabrina Bartholomew’s 180 were both 33 pins to the good. Finally, Tom Gumm shot a 225 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.

Sunday Oct. 24th, all three club teams competed in Grand Island at Westside Lanes. The JV boys finished in fifth place. Daniel Borgman (runner-up) and Alex Unger (fifth) made the First Team, while Zane Wemhoff (10th) was on the Second Team. The varsity boys also ended in fifth place as well. Gavin Unger (third) was named to the First Team. The girls varsity team finished in third place. Alex Holdsworth (champion) was named to the First Team.

Next week I hope to featured the Thursday Seniors league from Boulevard Lanes.

