Kegler's Korner: Speed Queen League

The Speed Queen league from Boulevard Lanes is our featured league this week. This Friday night co-ed league has 10 teams and competes for 34 weeks, with the winners of each half competing for the league title. Beaver Creek Enterprise won the league last year. Theresa Mitchell, Dawn Miller, Bob Frauendorfer, Chris Benson, Jim Brown, Billi Benson and Heather Jakub all bowl for Beaver Creek Enterprise.

At the start of league play (Nov. 11), the defending champions, Beaver Creek Enterprise sat in first place with a 29-19 record. The high team game belongs to the Wrecking Balls with a 1022. Toni Gumm, Ashley Becker, Jase Lloyd, Corey Rieck, Tom Gumm, Tammi Kapels, Clint Kapels and John Schwichtenberg all form the Wrecking Balls.

Howser Trucking has the high team series with a 2830. Howser Trucking consist of Diana Olsufka, Dave Olsufka, Craig Olsufka, Randy Cox, Kendell Howser, Danielle Boettcher, Joel Poland, Don King and Michael Rolf.

On the individual side of things for the men, Rieck and Tom Gumm share the high game with a 266. C. Olsufka has the high series with a 715. Brown has the high average with a 202.

For the ladies, Lynn Slusarski has the high game with a 243, while Toni Gumm has the high series and average with a 564 and 166. One must have bowled 50% or more of the league games to qualify for high average.

League play saw the Wrecking Balls roll both the high team game and team series with scores of 968 and 2779. On the individual side of things, Rieck shot the high game for the men with a 225.

Chris Lute had the high series for the guys with a 608 (+98), with his top game being a 223 (+53). Toni Gumm led the ladies for the evening with a 219 (+53) game and a 598 (+100) series, which is now the new season high.

There were twelve others who shot games that were at least 30 pins over their averages. Leading the way was Traci Obershaw with a 188 (+62). Jason Harper shot a 193 (+59). Chandler Anderson tossed a 196 (+54). Cindy Slusarski had a 203 (+52). Jason Hansen rolled a 158 (+45).

Next was Gail Henke with a 193 (+44). Alex Lotspeich and Joanne Mosel were both 42 pins over with games of 169 and 121 respectively. Cox shot a 215 (+40). Mitchell rolled a 176 (+39). Kim Mendoza tossed a 122 (+37). Finally, Angie Wood had a 169 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.

The bowlers of the week from Boulevard Lanes were Eric Johnson, Sheri Steager and Don Struebing. Johnson rolled the high game for the week with a 279, while finishing with a 667 series to earn the men’s selection. The women’s honor went to Steager, who was 111 pins over her series average with a 500.

Struebing earned the senior nod with a 191 game and a 483 series. Wyatt Ellis shot the high series for the men with a 689. Amanda “Star Bubble” Staub led the ladies for the week with a 221 game and a 599 series.

Westbrook Lanes' bowlers of the week are Jim “Hollywood” Henderson, Gail Bomar and Jim Anson. Henderson claimed the men’s pick with a 700 series. The ladies choice went to Bomar for her 211 game and 575 series.

Anson took home the senior award with a 234 game and a 582 series. Joey Irwin led the men for the week with a 279 game and a 710 series. Shawna Woosley had both the high game and series for the women with scores of 227 and 657.

The Middle School season opened Nov. 12 in Fremont at 30 Bowl. They held the Adult/Youth Scotch Doubles tournament. All five Columbus Maroon bowlers competed along with one of the Columbus White bowlers. In the scratch division, all five bowlers finished in the top ten. Jacob Staub (first), Lucas Jones (second), Alex Unger (sixth), Zane Wemhoff (seventh) and Roman Long (ninth). In the handicap division, Watson Long finished in second place.

Until next week, I hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving.