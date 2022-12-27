Kegler's Korner: Streamliner League

Today we look at the Streamliner League, which is one of the original leagues that is still going since bowling was first sanctioned in Columbus.

The co-ed Streamliner league is made up of ten teams, each with five members. The league bowls 31 weeks, with the season split in halves. The winners of each half will meet in the finals to crown the league champion.

The two-time defending champions, Cruise & Associates is made up of Kelly Burge, Denise Reese, Tom Kozak, Kyle Brestel, Kassidy Patocka, Mandi Canet, Kristen Gausman, Dondi Reese and Michael Esch.

At the start of league play (Dec. 19), Stay Open sat in first with a 37.5-18.5 record. Stay Open members are Cera Cech, Wade Fleischacker, Tim Graf, Mike Mellas, Taylor Graf, Ethan Johnson and Kendra Fleischacker. The high team game belongs to Stay Open with a 958.

Cruise & Associates holds the high team series with a 2645. As for the individual side of things, Johnson and Jeff Ware lead the way for the men. Johnson holds the high game with a 259, while Ware had the high series with a 710 and high league average with a 192.

As for the ladies, Jennifer Reynoldson holds the high game and high series with scores of 223 and 602. Vicki Hanus carries the high average with a 158. One must have bowled 50% of the league games to qualify for the high scores.

Following league play last week, Stay Open rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 894 and 2467. Stay Open clinched their spot in the finals by winning the first half. They hold a 5.5 game lead with one week to go.

On the individual side, Tom Kozak led the men with a 235 (+47) game and a 620 series. For the ladies, Karen Blum and Hanus tied for the high game with a 212. Blum was 60 pins over her average, while Hanus was 54 pins above her average. Reynoldson had the high series with a 548 (+77), with her top game being a 192 (+35).

There were fifteen bowlers that shot at least 30 pins above their averages. Leading the way was Johnson with a 221 (+54). Next up was Weston Greenlee with a 214 (+52). Denise Reese shot a 188 (+50). Tony Dvorak’s 163 and Trent Ahlers’s 158 were both 45 pins to the good.

April Kresha rolled a 163 (+42). Colton Goc had a 146 (+40). Mo Raitt tossed a 186 and Kassidy Patocka had a 153, both 39 pins over average. Amanda Ware shot a 164 (+37). Jane Cline rolled a 178 (+34). Jeff Ware had a 225 (+33), while Josh French tossed a 171 (+33). Wade Fleischacker fired a 164 (+32). Last, but not least, Taylor Graf had a 210 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.

Westbrook Lanes’ John Eckholt named Mike Long, Al Starzec, Holly Anderson and Gayle Borchers as his bowlers of the week. Long and Starzec shared the men’s selection for the week. Long shot the high game with a 279, while Starzec had the high series with a 752.

Anderson shot the high game for the ladies with a 211 to earn her pick. Borchers claimed the senior honor with a 603 series. Kyle Brestel also rolled a 279 game to tie Long. Stacie Rickert shot the high series for the women with a 541.

Boulevard Lanes’ Wyatt Ellis selected Mike Rolf, Jennifer Reynoldson and Barb Benda as his bowlers of the week. Rolf shot a 609 series on scores of 200-225-184 to earn the men’s pick. Featured league bowler, Reynoldson claimed the ladies honor with her 192 game and 548 series.

Bend took home the senior nod by shooting a 156 game, 43 pins over her average. Kendall Howser and Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski shared the high game for the men with a 266. Justin Krzycki rolled the high series with a 687. The ladies were led by a pair of bowlers that I had the privilege of coaching, Shayla Long and Michelle Bauer. Long had the high game with a 217, while Bauer had the high series with a 578.

On Dec. 12, both middle school teams competed in Grand Island. Columbus Maroon finished first, winning their first tournament of the season. Jacob Staub, Roman Long, Lucas Jones, Alex Unger and Zane Wemhoff bowled for Columbus Maroon.

Staub (third) and Long (fifth) earned 1st team honors, while Jones (10th) was named to the 2nd team. Columbus White qualified 13th and finished in 10th, making this one of their most successful tournaments.

Carter Widhalm, Isaac Gaver, Addison Staub, Shelby Staub and Watson Long all bowled with Columbus White. Brooklyn Thomson of Columbus competed with the Fremont White squad, who placed 15th. Troy Unger, Shayla Long and Mike Long coached the Middle School teams.

Until next week, may you each have a safe and Happy New Years!