Kegler's Korner: Summer Leagues

Boulevard Lanes will hold its annual scratch tournament, the Pro Style, on Wednesday May 12th at 7:00 pm. Bowlers roll six games, one game on each pair of lanes. The top five bowlers will face off in a step ladder finals. The cost is $35.

On Tuesday May 4th, Westbrook Lanes is holding its Bowler of the Week Tournament at 6:30 pm. All of those that were selected as bowlers of the week from Westbrook are eligible to compete. The cost is $10 with 100% paid back and 100% handicap of 215. Bowlers roll four games, and one out of five cash. The tournament winner will be named Bowler of the Year.

Westbrook Lanes will hold its annual scratch tournament, the Masters, on Monday May 10th at 6:30 p.m. Bowlers roll six games each game on a different pair of lanes. The top four scratch bowlers will meet in a stepladder finals. The cost is $30 and pays one out of five.

For those of you who want to bowl in a summer league there are plenty of choices. Senior bowlers have two leagues to choose from. Westbrook Lanes on Tuesdays at 1:00 pm or a 9-pin 2 person teams at Boulevard Lanes at 12:30 pm on Thursdays. The Boulevard league starts May 20 and runs through July 22 with a cost of $6 per person.