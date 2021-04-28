Kegler's Korner: Summer Leagues

Boulevard Lanes will hold its annual scratch tournament, the Pro Style, on Wednesday May 12th at 7:00 pm. Bowlers roll six games, one game on each pair of lanes. The top five bowlers will face off in a step ladder finals. The cost is $35.
On Tuesday May 4th, Westbrook Lanes is holding its Bowler of the Week Tournament at 6:30 pm. All of those that were selected as bowlers of the week from Westbrook are eligible to compete. The cost is $10 with 100% paid back and 100% handicap of 215. Bowlers roll four games, and one out of five cash. The tournament winner will be named Bowler of the Year.
Westbrook Lanes will hold its annual scratch tournament, the Masters, on Monday May 10th at 6:30 p.m. Bowlers roll six games each game on a different pair of lanes. The top four scratch bowlers will meet in a stepladder finals. The cost is $30 and pays one out of five.
For those of you who want to bowl in a summer league there are plenty of choices. Senior bowlers have two leagues to choose from. Westbrook Lanes on Tuesdays at 1:00 pm or a 9-pin 2 person teams at Boulevard Lanes at 12:30 pm on Thursdays. The Boulevard league starts May 20 and runs through July 22 with a cost of $6 per person.
If it’s mixed leagues that you like, there are a couple of choices. Boulevard has a Monday Trio league starting May 10 and is $8 a person. New this summer at Boulevard Lanes is the Tuesday 9-Pin Trio starting May 11. The cost is $10 a person with $6 going to bowling and $4 to the prize fund. Westbrook has it’s 9-pin no tap Trio league on Thursday nights at 6:30 pm and a four-person mixed league on Sunday nights at 6:30 pm.
We don't want to forget about the youth. One of the summer favorites is the family doubles leagues (Adult/Youth). Westbrook has the Family Doubles league on Tuesday nights at 6:30.
There is also youth only leagues as well. Boulevard will have its youth league on Tuesday afternoons at 4 pm starting June 1st, while Westbrook has its youth league on Wednesday afternoons at 1 pm starting June 2nd. If anyone is interested in one of these leagues, please call Boulevard at 564-8022 or Westbrook at 563-3000.
Once again, Westbrook will hold its Trio Ball league this summer on Wednesday nights at 6:30 pm. The cost is $21 each night for 15 weeks, with each bowler receiving a bowling ball at the end of the season. If you don’t want a new ball you can still bowl; the cost will be just $11. This is a three-person team; sanctioned league starts May 5th.
Although the summer volleyball leagues are set for both centers it never hurts to call and ask about those leagues. You never know if a team drops out or the league has a odd number of teams. Westbrook Lanes is holding a Tuesday night two-on-two Cornhole League.
Until next season, I hope everyone has a safe and happy summer. See you on the lanes next fall.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly columns every Wednesday during the bowling season.