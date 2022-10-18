Kegler's Korner: Sundowners League

This week we take a look at the Sundowners League from Boulevard Lanes. This is a 10-team, five-member league that bowls on Thursday nights at 6:30. Shayla Long is the league secretary.

The Sundowners bowl 34 weeks with the league divided into two halves with the winners of each half meeting in the championship match. Sahara was last season’s champions. Judy Machacek, DeAnn Kubr, Donna Gray, Stacie Rickert and Kelda Klosner all bowl for Sahara.

At the start of league play last Thursday (Oct. 6th), Zegers Automotive sat in first place with a 16-8 record. Zegers Automotive also has the high team game with a 846. Amy Kranz, Pam Bolte, Michelle Hobbs, Brenda Sanne, Shayna Lesiak, Tammy Teply and Morgan Martinez bowl for Zegers Automotive.

The high team series belongs to Sahara with a 2340. On the individual side, Long and Lesiak share the high average with a 177. Long has both the high game and series with scores of 254 and 651. The Sundowner league also has a most pins over game and series stat. Darci Betzen leads most pins over average with 78, while Tracy Roberts leads most pins over series average with 151.

Following league play, Hometown Insurance shot both the high team game and series with scores of 823 and 2387. Their series score is a new season high. Cheryl Gossman, Kate Paprocki, Shayla Maslonka, Amanda Staub and Long bowl for Hometown Insurance.

On the individual side of things, Long led the way with a 253 (+76) game and a 699 (+168) series. Her series and pins above series are also new season highs of the league.

Cera Cech had a pretty good evening. The 117 average bowlers rolled a 178 (+61) game and a 461 (+110) series. The next twelve bowlers rolled games that were 30 pins or more above average. Carol Wolta had a 180 (+68). Next was Kay Reznicek with a 184 (+52). Julia Wombacher shot a 177 (+49). Connie Wachal tossed a 178 (+48).

Diane Oppliger rolled a 158 (+45). Andrea Norquest had a 177 (+43). Susie Kobus fired a 145 (+41). Terri Hosely had a 187 (+40). Gossman and Peg Ziola were both 38 pins over with scores of 162 and 160 respectively. Tracie Beller shot a 138 (+34). Last, but not least, Karissa Knapp tossed a 144 (+33). Nice bowling to one and all.

Westbrook Lanes' John Eckholt named his bowlers of the week and they were Dave Wolfe, Corey Rieck, Marlin Rieck and Colin Jaster. Wolfe and Corey Rieck shared the men’s honor for the week. Wolfe had both the high game and series for the men with a 270 game and 733 series.

Corey Rieck had a 268 game and a 660 series. Marlin Rieck took the senior nod with a 244 game and a 641 series. Jaster took home the youth selection with a 239 game and a 676 series. Jane Davis led the ladies for the week with a 242 game and a 603 series.

Boulevard’s Wyatt Ellis selected his bowlers of the week and they are Michael Esch, Tammi Kapels and Darrel Osten. Esch took the men’s award with a 245 game and a 673 series. Kapels, who carries an 144 average, shot a 200 game and a 524 series to earn the ladies pick.

Osten claimed the senior honor with a 176 game and a 499 series. Kaedyn Stary had the high scores for the men with a 257 game and a 727 series. Shayla Long led the women for the week with a 253 game and a 699 series.

On Oct. 9th, the Columbus varsity club team finished in third place in the 14-team Grand Island tournament at Westside Lanes. Columbus qualified as the No. 2 seed with a score of 3630. They received a first round bye and then met up against the No. 7 seed Bellevue White in the quarter-final round. They defeated Bellevue White, two games to one by the scores of 245-211, 182-227 and 205-198.

They then dropped their semi-final match to Bellevue Purple. After winning the first game 245-211, they loss the next two games. The second game ended in a 183-183 tie, but they lost the one frame roll off.

In the third game, they fell 181-201. Columbus then faced the No. 5 seed Grand Island Northwest in the third place match. They won both games by the scores of 196-190 and 233-232. Gavin Unger, Colin Jaster, Ryland Prokopec, Kelton Zimmerer, Jacob Staub and Daniel Borgman all bowled for Columbus. Unger (third) was named to the 1st team with a 731 series, while Jaster (seventh) was on the 2nd team with a 673 series. Columbus is coached by Troy Unger.

Until next week, good luck to the Columbus varsity club team as they bowl Sunday in Omaha at Chop’s Bowling Alley.