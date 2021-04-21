Kegler's Korner: Thanks for another great season

As the 2020-2021 bowling season winds down, we need to take time to thank all of those who helped make this season a success. First, a big thank you to both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes.

Boulevard's Wyatt Ellis and the rest of the staff has done everything possible to make our season enjoyable. Those who shot 300 games received cash from Boulevard and a certificate from that pairs' lane sponsor. A thank you goes to those sponsors, Hometown Insurance, Chad’s Collision Center, First National Bank, Ginger Moon Insurance, Wize Buys and the Columbus USBC Bowling Association.

Westbrook's John Eckholt, Jordan Eckholt, Justin Eckholt and their staff also worked hard at making your experience a good one. Westbrook gave out certificates good for a hamburger, fries and a pop for dutch 200 games, triplicates and all spare games.