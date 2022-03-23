Kegler's Korner: The All-Star League at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the All Star league from Tuesday nights at Westbrook Lanes. This is a 11-team league, with five members per team competing for 35 weeks.

The All Star league uses the 40-point system: 10 points per game, 5 points for the team win and 1 point for each individual match, 10 points for series and total, 1 point for individual series and 5 for team total.

The winners of each half will meet in the finals. J P Trucking has reserved its spot in the finals by winning the first half. Gary Muth, Shane Gottschall, Jim “Hollywood” Henderson, Kyle Brestel, John Eckholt, Troy Paben and Tom Riedmiller all bowl for J P Trucking.

At the start of league play March 15, Affordable Landscape sat in first place with a 300.5-179.5 record. Ed Mathine, Craig Junghaene, Brad Mireau, Bill Jackson, Mike Becker, James Ryba and Joey Jackson make up the defending champions, Affordable Landscape team.

The high team game and team series belong to J P Trucking with a 1236 and a 3341. On the individual side, Rob Brunken has the high game with a 300. Eckholt has the high series with a 804, while holding the high league average with a 223.00. Ed Brezenski has the top individual win percentage at 67.65%.

Following league play last week, J P Trucking rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 1142 and 3096. On the individual side of things, Brandon Haiar had the high game with a 278 (+65). Chuck Jensen rolled the high series with a 725 (+92).

The top performance of the evening was turned in by Ron Oborny. The 175 average bowler shot his first ever 700 series, a 708 (+183) on games of 236 (+61)–259(+84)–213(+38).

Oborny wasn’t the only bowler to have a great evening. Armando Martinez and Weston Greenlee both hit the century mark as well. Martinez rolled a 679 (+154) on games of 246(+71)–221(+46)–212(+37), while Greenlee shot a 594 (+129) on scores of 237(+82)–148–209(+54).

Eleven bowlers shot games that were at least 40 pins higher than their averages. Leading the way was Joey Irwin with a 269 (+63). Next was Chad Horak with a 269 (+58). Paben shot a 247 (+52). Mathine rolled a 206 (+50). Jim Thalken tossed a 202 (+48). Brunken had a 256 (+47). Rieck rolled a 247 (+47). Dean Engquist had a 235 (+45). Jensen shot a 254 (+43). Jeremy Mueller tossed a 245 (+43). Last, but not least, Dan Oakley had a 221 (+42). Nice bowling to one and all.

Until next week, the Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet is this Saturday at the VFW. You still can get your tickets up until March 24th. They can be purchased at either bowling center for $15

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns every Wednesday during the bowling season.

