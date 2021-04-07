Kegler's Korner: The Astro League at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the Astro league which bowls on Wednesday nights at Westbrook Lanes.

This season the co-ed Astro league has four teams that bowl 35 weeks. The league champion is determined between the winners of each half. The Punishers have reserved their spot in the roll offs by winning the first half. Mario Chavez, Chase Tate and Jared Engel make up the Punishers.

With only five weeks left in the second half, the Astros sit in first with a 45-7 record. The Astros needed only one more win in their final 20 games to win the second half and meet the Punishers in the roll offs. They accomplished that feat last week. Dustin Gernstein, Matt Walker and Mike Tiaden bowl for the Astros.

At the start of league play on March 31, the Punishers held the high team game with a 665. Lotto Nebraska had the high team series with a 1920.

Team members of Lotto Nebraska include Stacie Rickert, Thomas Kaples, John Eckholt, Heath Aldrich, Nikki Wagoner, Bret Strecker, Carleen Unger and Donna Gray. On the individual side, Eckholt holds all three of the high scores for the men with a 289 game, 806 series and a 226 average. Stacie Rickert owns all three of the ladies top spots with a 219 game, 569 series and a 181 average.