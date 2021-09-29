Kegler's Korner: The best of last season

In the seniors division, Barb Sampson had the high series and high average for the ladies with a 664 and a 178.26. Dee McCarthy rolled the high game for the ladies with a 265. The senior men were led by Marlin Rieck and Warren Hellbusch. Rieck had the high series with a 735 and high average of 204.00, while Hellbusch had the high game with a 285.

In the junior ranks, Madison Henderson and Kaedyn Stary each claimed the triple crown. Henderson led the girls with the high average of a 206.92, high game with a 299 and high series with a 745. Stary carried a 205.60 average, 269 game and a 708 series. Congrats to all the top performers from the 2020-2021 bowling season.

Speaking of the junior ranks, the Columbus Bowling Club competed at Western Bowl in Omaha Sept. 18-19. On the opening day of competition, the Columbus JV finished tied for fifth place. Daniel Borgman (second) and Jacob Staub (third) earned First Team honors while Roman Long (eighth) was named to the Second Team.

On Sunday, the boys varsity finished in sixth place. Trent Ditter (seventh), Ryland Prokopec (ninth) and Wyatt Schott (10th) were all named to the Second Team. Alexandria Holdsworth (sixth) was also named to the Second Team as the girls varsity finished in fifth place. This Saturday the boys varsity will be at Chops Bowl in Omaha.

Until next week, Nebraska takes on Northwestern this Saturday night. Both Lamplighter Lounge and Sahara Lounge would love to host you and your party for the game.

