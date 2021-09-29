Kegler's Korner: The best of last season

This week we’ll take a look back to last season and check out all the top individual and team scores. All of the scores can be found in the yearbook. The new yearbooks will be coming out soon.
A big thanks goes out to Association Manager Gary Muth and the local USBC Board of Directors for putting together one of the finest yearbooks in the state.
The top women’s teams from last season were Hometown Insurance and Sahara Lounge, both from the Sundowners league. Hometown Insurance rolled the high team series with a 2648, while Sahara Lounge had the high team game with a 964. For the men, the top teams from last season were Home 360 from the Centennial league and Lotto NE of the All Star league. Home 360 rolled a 3494 team series, while Lotto NE had a 1256 team game.
On the individual side for the ladies, Shayla Long had the high game and high average with a 269 and 200.52. Shayna Lesiak had the high series with a 720. For the men, John Eckholt had the high series and average with an 813 and a 234.06.
As for the men’s high game, there were 16 perfect games rolled last season by 15 different bowlers. Eckholt tossed two 300 games while Mike Becker, Randy Birchem, Dustin Christiansen, Jordan Eckholt, Brandon Esch, Brandon Haiar, Jamie Held, Jim Henderson, Steve Hoenk, Joey Irwin, Tyler Peterson, Stan Rinkol, Keaton Swanson and yours truly each shot one.
In the seniors division, Barb Sampson had the high series and high average for the ladies with a 664 and a 178.26. Dee McCarthy rolled the high game for the ladies with a 265. The senior men were led by Marlin Rieck and Warren Hellbusch. Rieck had the high series with a 735 and high average of 204.00, while Hellbusch had the high game with a 285.
In the junior ranks, Madison Henderson and Kaedyn Stary each claimed the triple crown. Henderson led the girls with the high average of a 206.92, high game with a 299 and high series with a 745. Stary carried a 205.60 average, 269 game and a 708 series. Congrats to all the top performers from the 2020-2021 bowling season.
Speaking of the junior ranks, the Columbus Bowling Club competed at Western Bowl in Omaha Sept. 18-19. On the opening day of competition, the Columbus JV finished tied for fifth place. Daniel Borgman (second) and Jacob Staub (third) earned First Team honors while Roman Long (eighth) was named to the Second Team.
On Sunday, the boys varsity finished in sixth place. Trent Ditter (seventh), Ryland Prokopec (ninth) and Wyatt Schott (10th) were all named to the Second Team. Alexandria Holdsworth (sixth) was also named to the Second Team as the girls varsity finished in fifth place. This Saturday the boys varsity will be at Chops Bowl in Omaha.
Until next week, Nebraska takes on Northwestern this Saturday night. Both Lamplighter Lounge and Sahara Lounge would love to host you and your party for the game.