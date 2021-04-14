Kegler's Korner: The Centennial League at Boulevard

Now for the last featured league of the season: the Centennial League from Boulevard Lanes.

The league bowls 36 weeks and is divided into thirds. The winners of each third meet in the rolloffs, along with the team with the best overall record that didn’t win any one of the thirds.

With only three weeks left in the season, Boulevard Lanes and Sahara Lounge have reserved their spots in the rolloffs. Ken Kozisek, Duane Stenger, Dave Mazankowski, Gary Stenger, Randy Birchem. Rob Brunken and Bob Hopp all have bowled for Boulevard Lanes, winners of the first third.

Team members for Sahara Lounge, winners of the second third are Bob Struebing, Mike Shank, Cody Schilling, Steve Hughes, Jeff Nitz, Kyle Brestel, Bob Wick and Hunter Schilling.

The Centennial League is one of my favorite leagues due to the unique point system. The Centennial uses the 40-point system. There are 10 points for each game, five points for the winning team and one point for each individual match up. Also, there are 10 points for team and individual series. Five points are awarded for total pins and one point for individual series, equaling the 40 point total.