Kegler's Korner: The Centennial League at Boulevard

Now for the last featured league of the season: the Centennial League from Boulevard Lanes.
The league bowls 36 weeks and is divided into thirds. The winners of each third meet in the rolloffs, along with the team with the best overall record that didn’t win any one of the thirds.
With only three weeks left in the season, Boulevard Lanes and Sahara Lounge have reserved their spots in the rolloffs. Ken Kozisek, Duane Stenger, Dave Mazankowski, Gary Stenger, Randy Birchem. Rob Brunken and Bob Hopp all have bowled for Boulevard Lanes, winners of the first third.
Team members for Sahara Lounge, winners of the second third are Bob Struebing, Mike Shank, Cody Schilling, Steve Hughes, Jeff Nitz, Kyle Brestel, Bob Wick and Hunter Schilling.
The Centennial League is one of my favorite leagues due to the unique point system. The Centennial uses the 40-point system. There are 10 points for each game, five points for the winning team and one point for each individual match up. Also, there are 10 points for team and individual series. Five points are awarded for total pins and one point for individual series, equaling the 40 point total.
Each bowler receives handicap of 95% based on a 220 average. The largest handicap any individual can receive is 57 pins; any average under 160 will not receive anymore than that. Also, anyone with an average higher than 220 does not receive any handicap.
At the start of league play on April 7, Precision Balls sat in first with a 231-129 record. Corey Rieck, Nathan Bernstein, Jake Lawrence, Jason Jakub, Jim Murcek, Chris Scheel, Brian Wunderlich, Derek Birman, Jerome Jakub and Nathan Bordy all bowl for Precision Balls.
The high team game belongs to Stack-n-Steak with a 1194. Randy Cline, Patrick Meyer, Shannon Hendren, Mike Long, Ryan Lewis, Troy Paben, Pat Force and yours truly form the Stack-n-Steak team. Home 360 holds the high team series with a 3494. Dennis Meyer, Gary Muth, Paul Hansen, Doug Cooney, Craig Whitmore, Eric Brabec, NHL hall-of-famer “Patrick” Roy Kranz, Dave Hellbusch, Jay Olson, Brent McGrew and Brad Stirek make up Home 360.
On the individual side this season, Randy Birchem and Stan Rinkol share the high game with a 300. Wyatt Ellis has the high series with a 801, along with the league-high average of 217.98. One other stat that is kept in the league is the best win percentage for individual points. Gary “Taco Technition” Slizoski leads the way by winning 68.18% of his matches.
Following league play, Stack-n-Steak rolled both the high-team game and series with scores of 1108 and 3032. On the individual side, Nick Leick tossed both the high game and series with a 279 (+87) and 692 (+116).
Leick wasn’t the only bowler to shoot more than 100 pins over his series average, Chase Lambert did as well. The 160 average bowlers put together games of 206 (+46), 192, 210 (+50) for a 608 (+128) series.
There were 11 bowlers that rolled games at least 40 pins above their averages. Zach Lesiak had a 256 (+61). Slizoski shot a 267 (+60). Eric Johnson rolled a 254 (+58). Force tossed a 257 (+54). Rinkol fired a 243 (+47). Ryan Kee had a 199 (+45). Sterling Staack shot a 226 (+44). Muth rolled a 247 (+43). Ellis tossed a 259 (+42). Meyer fired a 255 (+41). Last, but not least, Nathan Bernstein had a 197 (+41). Nice bowling to one and all.
Until next week, the Nebraska State USBC Open is still running at both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes. Both centers are still looking for local bowlers to help out during the tournament. If interested, call either center and sign up to help.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his columns weekly during the bowling season.