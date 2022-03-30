Kegler's Korner: The Centennial League at Boulevard

Now for the last featured league from Boulevard Lanes, the Centennial League. The league competes 36 weeks with the league divided into thirds. The winners of each third meet in the roll-offs, along with the team with the best overall record that didn’t win any one of the thirds.

With only five weeks left in the season, Gottschall Flooring and We Love Beer have reserved spots in the roll-offs. Rick Gottschall, Nick Leick, Ryan Kee, Garrett Birchem, Shane Gottschall and Tyler Heule all have bowled for Gottschall Flooring. Team members for We Love Beer are Les Umstead, Curt Behnken, Eric Johnson, Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski, Wayne Ballentine, Rick Hanus and Randy “Chops” McCullough.

Boulevard Lanes, the defending champions, have been all but eliminated. Ken Kozisek, Duane Stenger, Dave Mazankowski, Gary Stenger, Randy Birchem, Rob Brunken, Steve Reichmuth, Bob Hopp and Brant Birchem all have bowled for Boulevard Lanes.

The Centennial League is one of my favorite leagues due to the unique point system - the 40 point system. There are 10 points for each game, five points for the winning team and one point for each individual match up. Ten more points are awarded for team and individual series. Five points total pins and one point for individual series, equaling the 40 point total.

Each bowler receives handicap of 95% based on a 220 average. The most handicap any individual can receive is 57 pins. Any average under 160 will not receive anymore than that. Also, anyone with an average higher than 220 does not receive any handicap.

At the start of league play March 23rd, Gottschall Flooring sat in first with a 185.5–94.5 record. The high team game belongs to Stack-n-Steak with a 1259. Dennis Meyer, Patrick Meyer, Pat Force, Mike Long, James Murcek and yours truly form the Stack-n-Steak team.

Home 360 holds the high team series with a 3443. Gary Muth, Paul Hansen, Doug Cooney, Craig Whitmore, Eric Brabec, NHL hall-of-famer “Patrick” Roy Kranz, Nick Borgman, Jay “Norm” Olson, Brent McGrew and Corey Rieck make up Home 360.

On the individual side, Garrett Birchem and Brandon Silvey share the high game with a 300. Jeff Nitz has the high series with a 792, while yours truly holds the league high average of 218.06. One other stat that is kept in the league is the best win percentage for individual points. Cooney leads the way by winning 66.91% of his matches.

Following league play, Gottschall Flooring rolled both the high team game and series with a 1061 and 3100. McGrew shot the high game with a 290 (+100) while finishing with a 751 (+181) series. Next time you see McGrew, you’ll have to ask him about his last toss of his 290 game. Nitz tossed the high series with a 756 (+114) on games of 263 (+49)–256 (+42)–237.

Two other bowlers rolled a series that was at least 100 pins over their average. Kee, a 166 average bowler rolled a 644 (+146) series on scores of 204–217(+51)–223(+57). Duane Stenger had a 663 series on games of 222–203–238(+53).

There were seven bowlers that rolled games at least 40 pins above their averages. Leading the way was Cody Shefcyk with a 257 (+79). Chris Bryan shot a 241 (+61). Nick Leick tossed a 257 (+56). Tim Sueper rolled a 213 (+51). Next up was Cody Shilling with a 254 (+50). Tyler Peterson had a 244 (+50). Last, but not least was Wyatt Ellis with a 256 (+43). Nice bowling to one and all.

