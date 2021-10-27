Kegler's Korner: The Cheers League at Westbrook

This week we feature the only afternoon ladies league in Columbus. The Cheers League bowls at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Westbrook Lanes. This three-person, five-team league bowls 32 weeks with the winners of each half meeting in the finals.

At the start of league play Oct. 14, Daiquiris sat in first with a 15-9 record. Diane Langan, Christina Wemhoff and Jeri Ainsworth make up the Daiquiris team. The defending champions, Amaretto Sour, holds the league’s high team game and team series with a 544 and a 1376.

The defending champions consist of Tami Clark, Jo Tonini and Christel Effa. On the individual side, Holly Anderson has the high series with a 570, while Effa has the high game and league average with a 224 and 166.

Following league play, Long Island Ice Tea rolled the high team game with a 459. Holly Anderson, Diane Rowe and Cindy Sackett all bowled for Long Island Ice Tea. The Champagne Gals had the high team series with a 1314. Team members include Jane Largis, Enola Luchsinger and Karen Bulkley. On the individual side, Effa led the way with a 203 (+39) game and 512 series.

Three others rolled games that were at least 30 pins over their averages. Sackett shot a 155 (+34). Rowe had a 169 (+31), and Largis tossed a 162 (+31). Nice bowling to one and all.

On October 16-17, Westbrook Lanes hosted its annual varsity and JV tournament. The JV team finished runner-up on Saturday. Jacob Staub (fourth) and Daniel Borgman (fifth) made the First Team, while Alex Unger (sixth) was named to the Second Team.

Matt Wills and Zane Wemhoff were the other two members of the JV team. On Sunday, the varsity boys claimed the title. Wyatt Schott (runner-up) and Trent Ditter (fifth) were named to the First Team, while Gavin Unger (tied for eighth) earned Second Team honors. Colin Jaster and Ryland Prokopec were the other two team members. The varsity girls finished in second place. Alex Holdsworth (runner-up) was on the First Team, while Stephanie Hoenk (eighth) made the Second Team.

Until next week, good luck to all three Columbus bowling teams this weekend at the State Championship at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha. The JV bowl Saturday, while both varsity teams compete on Sunday.

