Kegler's Korner: The Open and Women’s City Tournaments

The Open and Women’s City Tournaments begin this coming weekend. If you haven’t reserved your spots yet, it’s time to. Boulevard Lanes will be hosting both tournaments for three weekends. Jan. 21, 22, 28, 29, Feb, 4, and 5. Entries close at 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The squad times for both Saturdays and Sundays are 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Just as last year, you may bowl either team or singles and doubles at any one of the three times squads each day.

Just as last year, the Open & Women’s Tournament will possibly have $50 added prize money in any team event, if there are at least six open or three women’s team's bowling during that squad. The high individual handicap series for both the open and women will receive $50. In the Women’s tournament, all teams will consist of four bowlers only.

The entry fee for each event is $21, while the optional All-Events will be $5. There will be an extra $1000 prize money added to the Open and $400 to the Women’s tournament from Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, the Columbus USBC, Premier Distributing and Boulevard Lanes. All prize fees returned 100% in cash and trophies. One prize for every three entries for the Women’s tournament, while for the Open tournament is one in four entries.

All-Events pay back one in ten for the Open, while one in six for the Women’s tournament. A handicap for both the Open and Women’s tournament will be 90% from 220. No minimum average is required. Handicap will be figured on each individual bowler, NOT on a team or doubles basis.

Multiple entries for team, doubles and singles will be allowed up to five times for the Women’s tournament. Exact details about multiple entries are on the back of the entry form. The Open allows multiple team entries. Details on multiple team entries are explained on the back of the entry blank. In singles and doubles, you may bowl up to three times.

In all multiple singles and doubles entries, the singles event must be bowled and you may only cash once in the singles event. They will use your highest cashing score. The first entry in all three events will be used in your all-events score. Any woman bowling singles and doubles in the Open tournament has the option to choose if they want their score to be the Open or Women’s all events score.

All handicap and scratch winners for both the Open and Women’s will be honored at the Awards Banquet. The Awards Banquet will be at the VFW, on Mar. 18. Happy hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m., with the meal following.

You can pick up an entry blank at either Boulevard Lanes or Westbrook Lanes. You may also contact Gary Muth at (402) 910-6502 about reserving your time slots. You can mail your entries to Gary Muth, 958 13th Ave Apt 3, Columbus NE 68601.

Today I’ll take a look at the City Tournament scratch records. For the Women’s, Gus’s Pro Shop holds the team score with a 3089, shot on Jan. 29, 2011. This was when there were five members per team. Shayla Long and Emily Hoefer hold the doubles score with a 1369, shot on Jan. 28, 2017. Shelley Renner owns the singles record with a 743, rolled on Jan. 20, 2013.

Renner and Hoefer share the all-event record with a 2034. Renner shot hers in the 2013-14 tournament, while Hoefer was a year earlier in 2012-13. In the Open, Stack-n-Steak own the team score with a 3565, tossed on Jan. 17, 2010. Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski and Cody Nilson hold the doubles mark with a 1497, shot on Jan. 20, 2013. Steve Getzfred holds the singles record with an 815, rolled on Jan. 15, 2012. Gus Schrad owns the all-event mark with a 2207, rolled in the 2000-01 tournament.

Boulevard’s Wyatt Ellis selected his bowlers of the week by naming Shane “The Brain” Gottschall. Stacie Rickert and Luis Rodriguez. Gottschall earned the men’s honor with a 754 series on games of 246-251-257. Rickert claimed the ladies' pick with her 222 game and 528 series. Rodriguez took home the senior nod with a 236 game and a 569 series. Shayla Long led the women for the week with a 269 game and a 672 series. Ellis led the men with a 279 game and a 791 series.

Westbrook’s John Eckholt named Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski, Andrew Beck, Chuck Jensen and Bob Lutjens as his bowlers of the week. Slizoski, Beck and Jensen all shared the men’s pick for the week. Slizoski had the high series for the men with an 803, while just missing perfection with a 299 game.

Beck had the high game by finding perfection with a 300 while finishing with a 711 series. Jensen didn’t have a high game or series, but he did bowl quite well with a 278 game and a 798 series. Lutjens earned the senior honor with a 596 series. The ladies were led by Shayla Long with a 241 game and a 660 series.

On Jan. 8, both Columbus Middle School teams competed at Pastime Lanes in Hastings. Columbus Maroon finished in 2nd place, while the Columbus White placed 16th. Jacob Staub, Alex Unger, Roman Long, Zane Wemhoff and Lucas Jones bowled for the Maroon. Carter Widhalm, Addison Staub, Shelby Staub, Isaac Gaver and Brooklynn Thomson bowled with the White. Columbus’ Watson Long bowled with a mixed team. The Maroon had two bowlers earn first-team all-tournament honors, Staub (1st) and Unger (3rd). Troy Unger, Shayla Long and Mike Long coach our middle school bowlers.

Until next week, good luck to both Middle School teams, as they will compete this Sunday in Lincoln at Parkway Lanes.