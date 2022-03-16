Kegler's Korner: The Satellite League at Boulevard

The Satellite League from Boulevard gets the spotlight this week. The Satellite League bowls on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.. There are 11, five-member teams that bowl 33 weeks. The league champion is determined by the winners of each half meeting in the finals.

L T D is the defending champions. Brent Fiala, Jeremy Schreiber, Brandon Ramaekers, Eric Wemhoff, Craig Koehler, Tyler Klaahsen, Joe Held, Tyler Tunick, Andy Yrkoski, Jon Ramaekers and Armando Martinez all bowl for L T D.

With 11 weeks already in the books in the second half, Sahara ZZA & Grill sit in first place with a 34-10 record. Todd Hassebrook, Marc Lindahl, Jeff Huhman, Steve Semin, Wayne Ballentine, Brad Wagoner, Tony Dvorak, Randee Luckey, Eric Johnson and Mike Dornish are all members of Sahara ZZA & Grill.

The Bugeaters have reserved their spot in the finals by winning the first half. Scott Borgman, Gary Marushak, Corey Sylvester, Tim Schoenberner, Nickolas Borgman, Darin Christensen and Chuck Klement make up the Bugeaters.

At the start of league play March 8, Boulevard Lanes held the high team series with a 3069. Ryan Lewis, Steve “Woody” Hoffman, Bob Clifford, Justin Krzycki, Stephen Krzycki and Tom Loseke make up the Boulevard Lanes team.

Sahara ZZA & Grill holds the high team game with a 1129. On the individual side of things, Tyler Bridges has the high game with a 300. Jason Prososki holds the high series with a 784 and high average with a 207.

Following league play, Royal Crown rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 929 and 2678. Tom Wolfe, Brian Jemison, Joe Hanus, Ray Jemison and Wyatt Ellis bowled for Royal Crown. On the individual side, Keaton Swanson had the high game with a 248 (+42), while Ellis had the high series with a 676.

Pat Fuller and Allen Kudera both reached the 40/80 club. Fuller had a 213 (+54) game and a 566 (+89) series, while Kudera shot a 226 (+43) game and a 632 (+83) series.

There were eight other bowlers who rolled games that were at least 30 pins over average. Leading the way was Jon Ramaekers with a 192 (+58). Next was Sylvester with a 185 (+52). Scott Borgman shot a 214 (+40). Wolfe rolled a 174 (+40). Brian Jemison tossed a 184 (+38). Craig Schneider had a 208 (+34). Both Hassebrook and Don Waak were thirty pins over with games of 202 and 187 respectively. Nice bowling to one and all.

Until next week, the Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet tickets are on sale until March 24th. The cost is $15 and can be purchased at either bowling center.

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns every Wednesday during the bowling season.

