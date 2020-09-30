Kegler's Korner: The state of bowling in Columbus

Today’s column is the State of Columbus Bowling Address from President Dirk White of the Columbus USBC.
Our 2020-21 bowling season has arrived, no thanks to the COVID health crisis. I hope everyone stayed healthy and safe and is looking forward to getting back out on the lanes. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank board members who are continuing their service to our association in 2020-21.
Those members are USBC Association Manager Gary Muth, 1st Vice President Troy Paben, 2nd Vice President Kyle Brestel, Directors Jim Henderson, Brady Hoefer, Emily Hoefer, Shayla Long, George McCarthy, Jane Moore, Jay Olson, Steve Reichmuth, Gary Stenger, youth representatives Madison Henderson and Carstin Olson and bowling center representatives John Eckholt from Westbrook Lanes and Wyatt Ellis from Boulevard Lanes.
I am happy to announce that our Board of Directors has once again voted to have our local association pay 100% of the youth bowlers’ sanction fees for this new season. This board continues to operate with the belief that our youth bowlers and youth programs are of our highest priority. The board has also voted to subsidize one dollar of the Columbus adult USBC members sanction fees.
Please keep in mind our upcoming annual Hall of Fame Awards Banquet, so please help us induct a deserving bowler with your nomination. Our 2019-2020 honorees were Senior Bowlers of the Year, Mary Ann Schroeder and Sheila Thalken, and our Lifetime Achievement Award winners were Don Peters and Roger Wurdeman. Congratulations to all of our honorees!
The board will vote on new Hall of Fame nominees before the Open and Women’s City Tournaments, so if you know of someone deserving, please complete a form and return it to a board member or your local bowling center. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend this worthwhile and fun event.
Our Columbus USBC Open City Tournament and Women’s City Tournament will be contested beginning Feb. 9-23 at Boulevard Lanes. The Columbus USBC Youth City Tournament will be hosted in the spring at Westbrook Lanes. Scholarship money will once again be available to be added to your youth bowlers SMART account, so don’t pass up this great opportunity.
After enduring a false start with COVID-19 interrupting our best laid plans earlier this year, the State of Nebraska Open Bowling Championships for 2020-21 will be hosted in Columbus and will bring over 2,000 bowlers and family members to Columbus over eight weekends beginning the weekend of March 6-7 and finishing on the first weekend in May.
This event will benefit the entire community of Columbus, including our fine hotels and restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues. A big thanks to John Eckholt of Westbrook Lanes and Jeff Theile of Boulevard Lanes for making the necessary concessions to their schedules to allow the Board to be awarded, Nebraska's premier bowling event, with the support of the Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
I would like to thank all of the Directors and Youth Committee members for volunteering the time and effort that ensures our association runs smoothly and to the local USBC bowlers who volunteer their time to help out the association when needed. I'd also like to express my thanks to the management's and staff's of both of Columbus' fine bowling centers for their continued hard work and dedication. They put in many late nights and long hours so that we can enjoy our time on the lanes!
A special thank you to Gary Muth for his continued service as the Columbus USBC Association Manager. Also, a note of thanks to Chuck McCarthy for his weekly bowling column, keeping us up on who is stringing the strikes, and adding a dose of humor along the way!. As always, I look forward to seeing everyone again and hope you all have a great season!
Thank you President White.
On Sept. 20, both the Columbus Maroon and Columbus White Middle School teams competed at Western Bowl in Omaha. Columbus Maroon won its second straight tournament of the season. Daniel Borgman (2nd), Gavin Unger (3rd) and Jacob Staub (4th) all earned First Team honors, while Owen Lawrence (7th) made the Second Team. Unger finished with the high game of 257.
Columbus White finished in ninth place. Congratulations to all the bowlers.
Westbrook Lanes will be hosting the Nebraska Master’s Tournament, Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. This tournament is open to all Nebraska USBC sanctioned bowlers. Participants will bowl four games. This is a scratch singles tournament, with the top 16 scratch scores advancing to match play. The entry fee is $65. If interested, e-mail to bowlfish@centurylink.net or call (402) 895-1795.
Until next week, the Columbus Middle School teams will bowl this Saturday at Pastime Lanes in Hastings. Good luck to both teams.
