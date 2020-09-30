Kegler's Korner: The state of bowling in Columbus

I would like to thank all of the Directors and Youth Committee members for volunteering the time and effort that ensures our association runs smoothly and to the local USBC bowlers who volunteer their time to help out the association when needed. I'd also like to express my thanks to the management's and staff's of both of Columbus' fine bowling centers for their continued hard work and dedication. They put in many late nights and long hours so that we can enjoy our time on the lanes!

A special thank you to Gary Muth for his continued service as the Columbus USBC Association Manager. Also, a note of thanks to Chuck McCarthy for his weekly bowling column, keeping us up on who is stringing the strikes, and adding a dose of humor along the way!. As always, I look forward to seeing everyone again and hope you all have a great season!

Thank you President White.

On Sept. 20, both the Columbus Maroon and Columbus White Middle School teams competed at Western Bowl in Omaha. Columbus Maroon won its second straight tournament of the season. Daniel Borgman (2nd), Gavin Unger (3rd) and Jacob Staub (4th) all earned First Team honors, while Owen Lawrence (7th) made the Second Team. Unger finished with the high game of 257.

Columbus White finished in ninth place. Congratulations to all the bowlers.