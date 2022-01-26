Kegler's Korner: The Streamliner League

Today we take a look at the Streamliner League, which is one of the original leagues that is still going since bowling was first sanctioned in Columbus.

The co-ed Streamliner league is made up of nine teams, each with five members. The league bowls 34 weeks, with the season split in halves.

The winners of each half will meet in the finals to crown the league champion. The defending champions, Cruise & Associates won the first half and reserved their spot in the finals. Kelly Burge, Denise Reese, Tom Kozak, Kyle Brestel, Kassidy Patocka, Mandi Canet, Mark Patocka, Dondi Reese and Lisa Endorf make up Cruise & Associates.

At the start of league play Jan. 17, Hot Mess Express and We Need Bumpers were tied for first with a 10-2 record. Hot Mess Express members are Karen Blum, Jennifer Reynoldson and Monique Raitt. They only use three bowlers and two straws.

Morgan Long, Nicole Saalfeld, Ashley Nickels, Jeff Ware, Justin Krzycki, Steve Hoffman, Jeff Kohl, Austin Harding and Tristan Grape make up We Need Bumpers. The high team game and team series belongs to We Need Bumpers with a 941 and a 2644.

On the individual side of things, Kozak holds two of the three top marks for the men with the high series of 701 and high league average with a 201. Ware had the high game with a 276. As for the ladies, Nickels owns all three of the top honors with a 230 game, 614 series and 160 average. One must have bowled 50% of the league games to qualify for the high scores.

Following league play last week, We Need Bumpers rolled both the high team game and team series with a 873 and a 2482. The men were led by Kozak and Grape. Kozak shot the high series with a 651, with his top game being a 255 (+54).

Grape tossed the high game with a 258 (+96). Grape finished with a 648 (+162) series. Vicki Hanus led the women for the evening with a 190 (+36) game and a 544 (+82) series.

One of the better performances of the night was turned in by Cindy Garbers. The 134 average bowlers shot a 485 (+83) series, with games of 164 (+30)–160–161. There were nine other bowlers that shot at least 30 pins above their averages.

Leading the way was Harding with a 201 (+49). Ware shot a 242 (+44). Dondi Reese had a 180 (+41). Tracy Matas rolled a 179 (+40). Reynoldson tossed a 191 (+35). Amy Samsel fired a 179 (+34). Next up was Mitch Pfeifer with a 176 (+33). Jesse Wiehn shot a 192 (+32). Last, but not least, Shelly Byrnes had a 168 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.

January 16 both Columbus Middle School teams competed in Omaha at Mockingbird Lanes. Columbus Maroon captured another tournament title, its fourth championship of the season.

Daniel Borgman, Roman Long, Alex Unger, Jacob Staub and Zane Wemhoff all bowled for the Maroon team. Borgman (third) made the First Team while Long (sixth) was on the Second Team.

Columbus White finish 17th out of 20 teams. The White had its best tournament of the season, as all five bowlers continue to show improvement. Lucas Jones, Carter Widhelm, Shelby Staub, Isaac Gaver and Watson Long bowl for Columbus White. Columbus White's Kyson Kunes bowled for Wayne Little Blue Devils 2. Troy Unger and Shayla Long coach the two teams.

Until next week, this weekend Jan. 29-30 the Open and Women’s City tournament continues. Call Gary Muth at (402) 910-6502 and sign up.

BOWLERS OF THE WEEK Boulevard Lanes Men: Tristan Grape 258 - 651 Ladies: Nikki Wagoner 202 Senior: Ann Schroeder 164 - 425 Youth: Zane Wemhoff 161 - 474 Men's High Game: Allen Kudera 268 Men's High Series 702 Ladies High Game: Toni Gumm 243 Ladies High Series Shayna Lesiak 598 Westbrook Lanes Men: Kyle Brstel 732 Men: Jay 'Norm' Olson 681 Senior: Tom Mohning 257 - 730 Youth: Braite Beck 417 Men's High Game: Gary Muth 288 Men's High Series: Andrew Beck 732 Ladies High Game: Paige Sohl 245 Ladies High Series: Paige Sohl 642

