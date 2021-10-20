Kegler's Korner: The Sundowners League at Boulevard

This week we take a look at the Sundowners League from Boulevard Lanes.

This nine-team, five-member league bowls every Thursday night at 6:30. Shayla Long is the league secretary. The Sundowners bowl 34 weeks with the league divided into two 17-week halves with the winners of each half meeting in the championship match.

Last season’s champions were Hometown Insurance. Cheryl Gossman, Kate Paprocki, Shayla Maslonka, Amanda Staub and Long all bowl for Hometown Insurance.

At the start of league play on Oct. 7, Hometown Insurance sat in first place with a 18.5–9.5 record. Hometown owns both the high team game and series with a 935 and a 2634. On the Individual side, Long has the high game with a 268 and league high average with a 200. Staub has the high series with a 648.

Following league play, Hometown Insurance rolled both the high team game and series with a 899 and a 2642. The group's series is a new league high for the season. On the individual side of things, Long had both the high game and series with a 257 (+57) and a 686 (+86). Her 686 series is also a new league high for the year.

Connie Wachal turned in the top performance of the evening. Wachal hit the 60/100 mark, with a 202 (+63) game and a 523 (+106) series. The next nine bowlers rolled games that were 30 pins or more above average.

Leading the way was Michelle Seier with a 177 (+58). Traci Ryba-Grant was next with a 224 (+57). Michelle Hobbs had a 151 (+50). Staub tossed a 244 (+49). DeAnn Kubr and Andrea Norquest were both 46 pins over their average with scores of 201 and 158, respectively. Carrie Trofholz shot a 168 (+40). Paula Steffensmeier rolled a 159 (+38). Last, but not least, Shirley Nelson tossed a 177 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.

Good luck to both Columbus Varsity teams and the JV bowling team. All three teams compete Sunday in Grand Island at Westside Lanes.

Next week I hope to feature the Cheers League, the only afternoon women’s league.

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns every Wednesday during the bowling season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0