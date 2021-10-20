 Skip to main content
Kegler's Korner: The Sundowners League at Boulevard

Local Bowling

This week we take a look at the Sundowners League from Boulevard Lanes.

This nine-team, five-member league bowls every Thursday night at 6:30.    Shayla Long is the league secretary. The Sundowners bowl 34 weeks with the league divided into two 17-week halves with the winners of each half meeting in the championship match. 

Last season’s champions were Hometown Insurance. Cheryl Gossman, Kate Paprocki, Shayla Maslonka, Amanda Staub and Long all bowl for Hometown Insurance.

At the start of league play on Oct. 7, Hometown Insurance sat in first place with a 18.5–9.5 record.  Hometown owns both the high team game and series with a 935 and a 2634. On the Individual side, Long has the high game with a 268 and league high average with a 200. Staub has the high series with a 648.   

Following league play, Hometown Insurance rolled both the high team game and series with a 899 and a 2642. The group's series is a new league high for the season. On the individual side of things, Long had both the high game and series with a 257 (+57) and a 686 (+86). Her 686 series is also a new league high for the year.

Connie Wachal turned in the top performance of the evening. Wachal hit the 60/100 mark, with a 202 (+63) game and a 523 (+106) series. The next nine bowlers rolled games that were 30 pins or more above average. 

People are also reading…

Leading the way was Michelle Seier with a 177 (+58). Traci Ryba-Grant was next with a 224 (+57). Michelle Hobbs had a 151 (+50). Staub tossed a 244 (+49). DeAnn Kubr and Andrea Norquest were both 46 pins over their average with scores of 201 and 158, respectively. Carrie Trofholz shot a 168 (+40). Paula Steffensmeier rolled a 159 (+38). Last, but not least, Shirley Nelson tossed a 177 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.   

Good luck to both Columbus Varsity teams and the JV bowling team. All three teams compete Sunday in Grand Island at Westside Lanes.  

Next week I hope to feature the Cheers League, the only afternoon women’s league. 

Chuck McCarthy

McCarthy

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns every Wednesday during the bowling season.

BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

Westbrook Lanes

Men: Tyler Peterson 269 - 712

Ladies: Diana Lippstreu 253 - 594

Senior: Walt Kimmel 218

Youth: Matt Foley 202

Men's High Game: Shawn Henk 278

Men's High Series: Tyler Peterson 712

Ladies High Game: Diana Lippstreu 253

Ladies High Series: Paige Sohl 614

Boulevard Lanes

Men: Taylor Graf 714

Ladies: Ashley Nickels 217

Senior: Lowell Brock 201

Youth: Ethan Stuhr 187

Men's High Game: Brandon "Alfalfa" Silvey 300

Men's High Series: Brandon "Alfalfa" Silvey 768

Ladies High Game: Shayla Long 257

Ladies High Series: Shalya Long 686

BOWLERS OF THE WEEK (Oct. 14)

Westbrook Lanes

Men: Jim Henderson 289

Ladies: Shayla Long 257 - 690

Senior: Barb Sampson 247 - 639

Youth: Jacob Staub 232 - 619

Men's High Game: Jim Henderson 289

Men's High Series: John Eckholt 711

Ladies High Game: Shayla Long 257

Ladies High Series Shayla Long 690

Boulevard Lanes

Men: Garrett Birchem 300

Ladies: Mary Lutjen 227

Senior: Duane Spitz 224 - 534

Youth: Layne Aschoff 158 - 437

Men's High Game: Garrett Birchem 300

Men's High Series: Wyatt Ellis 766

Ladies High Game: Mary Lutjen 227

Ladies High Series: Traci Ryba-Grant 580

*Editor's Note: This information was left out of last week's edition of Kegler's Korner.

