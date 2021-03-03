Kegler's Korner: The WiNAX Open

The 72nd annual “WiN”AX open handicap bowling tournament has been running the last five weekends at Boulevard Lanes. Starting this weekend, March 6-7, and running through May 1-2, the USBC Nebraska Open tournament will also take place at Boulevard.

Because of Columbus hosting the state tournament, the “WiN”AX will hold only one squad time during the next nine weekends. Saturday nights at 7 pm is open for doubles, singles and team events. This is Nebraska’s largest and richest open tournament. The 2019 payoff was $40,416.

Entry fee is $30 per event, $16 goes to prize money and $14 is for bowling and expenses. Optional fees include all events for $10. There are two divisions for all events. Division A is 190 average and above, while Division B is 189 and lower. Nine of the 10 dollars goes to the prize fund and $1 is for expense. The 300 Jackpot is $2 per event, while the Super Scratch Jackpot is $3 per event.

The Super Scratch Jackpot paid out $1,842 in 2019. This jackpot goes to the top two highest scratch series that is bowled in any one of the three events.

There is also a 300 jackpot that paid out $1,337 in 2019. The first bowler to shoot a 300 will receive $300. He or she will also have a couple of jackpots that goes out to the top scores with handicap.