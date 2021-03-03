Kegler's Korner: The WiNAX Open

The 72nd annual “WiN”AX open handicap bowling tournament has been running the last five weekends at Boulevard Lanes. Starting this weekend, March 6-7, and running through May 1-2, the USBC Nebraska Open tournament will also take place at Boulevard.
Because of Columbus hosting the state tournament, the “WiN”AX will hold only one squad time during the next nine weekends. Saturday nights at 7 pm is open for doubles, singles and team events. This is Nebraska’s largest and richest open tournament. The 2019 payoff was $40,416.
Entry fee is $30 per event, $16 goes to prize money and $14 is for bowling and expenses. Optional fees include all events for $10. There are two divisions for all events. Division A is 190 average and above, while Division B is 189 and lower. Nine of the 10 dollars goes to the prize fund and $1 is for expense. The 300 Jackpot is $2 per event, while the Super Scratch Jackpot is $3 per event.
The Super Scratch Jackpot paid out $1,842 in 2019. This jackpot goes to the top two highest scratch series that is bowled in any one of the three events.
There is also a 300 jackpot that paid out $1,337 in 2019. The first bowler to shoot a 300 will receive $300. He or she will also have a couple of jackpots that goes out to the top scores with handicap.
There is also the Lucky 7 Handicap. The top seven handicap series in any event will receive cash prizes. In 2019, the Lucky 7 paid out $3250. 1st – $1250, 2nd – $700, 3rd – $500, 4th – $400, 5th – $300, 6th – $200, 7th – $100. The high handicap team bonus is where the team with an average of less then 900 will receive $250 cash.
Additional “WiN”AX squads maybe available depending on state tournament entries. This gives our local bowlers a better opportunity to bowl in the “WiN”AX. Handicap will be 80% of the difference between the bowler’s average & 220. Maximum handicap is 56 pins (150 average and lower). Multiple team, doubles and singles participation permitted.
As of Feb. 24, a local bowler was leading singles. Carstin Olson, a freshman at Hastings College, rolled a 762 series. Olson tossed a 300 game during singles. Not only did he earn 300 Jackpot prize money, his perfect game was the first one of the tournament in which he earns $300.
On a side note, Olson had shot a 300 game three nights earlier while bowling at Pastime Lanes in Hastings. Ben Tischer and Joe Troutman were sitting in first in doubles with a 1419 score. Weberg’s Webelo’s of Omaha rolled a 3382 team score and is leading the team event. Jay Watts leads Division A in all events with a 2188, while Division B leader is Matt Petracek with a 1781. Olson is currently sitting in ninth place in Division A with a 1970.
Until next week, the state tournament begins this weekend. Our local USBC Board of Directors is looking for people to help out with the merchandising table and 50/50 raffle at each bowling center. Please call Boulevard at 402-564-8022 and ask for Wyatt or call Westbrook at 402-564-3000 and ask for John if you are interested in helping.