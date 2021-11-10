Kegler's Korner: Thursday Seniors League at Boulevard

Today we take a look at the Thursday Seniors league from Boulevard Lanes. This Thursday afternoon league is a four-person, seven-team league that bowls 32 weeks.

The league champion will be determined by the team with the best overall record at the end of the season. Wyatt Ellis said he had no record of who won the league last season.

With 10 weeks already bowled, the Titans sit in first place with a 31–9 record. Cheryl Long, Sandy Schamp, Mary Wojcik and Jeanette Blaser form the Titans team. The Happy Five hold the high team game with a 714. Roger Wurdeman, Darrell Osten, Lyle Fittje and Tiger Osten make up the Happy Five.

The high team series belongs to the Lucky Strikers with a 2026. Team members for the Lucky Strikers are Barb Sampson, Bob Hawthorne, Don Struebing and Lowell Brock. On the Individual side for the men, Luis Rodriguez has the high game with a 243. The high series belongs to Jerry Stutzman with a 574. Don Struebing holds the high league average with a 173. For the ladies, Sampson holds all three of the top scores with a 225 game, 582 series and a 176 average.

After league play Oct. 28, the Lucky Strikers rolled both the high team game and team series with scores of 664 and 1839. Darrell Osten led the men for the afternoon with a 211 (+45) game and a 577 (+79) series. His 577 series is a new season high series for the league. Virginia Pocwierz led the ladies with a 195 (+49) game and a 463 series.

There were five bowlers who shot games that were at least 30 pins above their averages. Leading the way was Hawthorne with a 183 (+57). Schamp shot a 181 (+46). Stutzman rolled a 199 (+38). Pat Mindrup had a 136 (+38) while finishing up with a 371 (+77) series. Last, but not least, Blaser rolled a 164 (+34). Nice bowling to one and all.

October 30th, the Columbus JV team won the NHSBCA State JV Championship at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha. Matt Wills, Ryan Carter, Alex Unger, Jacob Staub and Daniel Borgman bowled for Columbus. They were seeded second after three team games. Columbus then defeated #7 Millard South 3 – 1. In the semi-finals, Columbus beat #3 Fremont 3 – 0. In the finals they faced #1 Papillion. After losing the first 2 games, they stormed back to win the last 3 games to claim their title.

On Oct. 31, both the boys and girls varsity teams bowled at the NHSBCA State Tournament. The Columbus boys finished in sixth place, after qualifying in third. Gavin Unger, Trent Ditter, Owen Lawrence, Wyatt Schott, Ryland Prokopec and Colin Jaster all bowled for Columbus. They lost to No. 6 Bellevue 3–0. Columbus then fell into the loser's bracket in the double elimination tournament. Columbus then defeated Millard South 3–0 before losing to York 3–0.

The Columbus girls qualified and finished in third place. They lost to No. 2 Papillion 3–2, before beating No. 4 Grand Island 3–0. Then they were eliminated by No. 1 Fremont 3–0. Kodie Kracl, Jenna Jedlicka, Makayla Prather, Stephanie Hoenk and Alex Holdsworth bowled for Columbus. Congratulations to all.

Until next week, congratulations to our All-State bowlers. First Team All-State JV were Jacob Staub (first) and Daniel Borgman (second), while Alex Unger (sixth) was Second Team All-State JV. First Team All-State Boys Varsity was Gavin Unger (third). Earning Second All-State Varsity was Trent Ditter (sixth) and Owen Lawrence (10th). Second Team All-State Girls Varsity was Alex Holdsworth (fifth).

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns on Wednesdays during the bowling season.

