Kegler's Korner: Tournament time approaching

The Open and Women’s City Tournaments is a month away and its time to begin reserving your spots.

Westbrook Lanes will be hosting both tournaments for three weekends: Jan. 22-23, 29-30 and Feb. 5-6. Entries close at 3 p.m. February 6th. The squad times for both Saturday’s and Sunday’s are 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

New this year, you may bowl either team or singles and doubles at any one of the three times squads each day. Just as last year, the Open & Women’s Tournament will possibly have $50 added prize money in any team event, if there are at least six open or three women’s teams bowling during that squad.

The high individual handicap series for both the open and women will receive $50. In the Women’s Tournament, all teams will consist of four bowlers only.

The entry fee for each event is $22, while the optional All-Events will be $5. There will be $1,000 extra prize money added to the Open and $400 to the Women’s from Columbus USBC, Westbrook Lanes, Premier Distributing and Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm P.C. All prize fees returned 100% in cash and trophies.

One prize for each three entries for the Women’s Tournament, while for the Open Tournament is one in four entries. All Events pays back one in 10 for the Open, while one in six for the Women’s Tournament. Handicap for both the Open and Women’s Tournament will be 90% from 220. No minimum average is required. Handicap will be figured on each individual bowler, NOT on a team or doubles basis.

Multiple entries for team, doubles and singles will be allowed up to five times for the Women’s Tournament. Exact details about multiple entries are on the back of the entry form. The Open allows multiple team entries. Details on multiple team entries are explained on the back of the entry blank.

In singles and doubles, you may bowl up to three times. In all multiple singles and doubles entries, the singles event must be bowled, and you may only cash once in the singles event. They will use their highest cashing score.

The first entry in all three events will be used in your all-events score. Also new this year, any woman bowling singles and doubles in the Open tournament has the option to choose if they want their score to the Open or Women’s all events score.

All handicap and scratch winners for both the Open and Women’s will be honored at the Awards Banquet. The Banquet time, date and place will be announced at a later date.

You can pick up an entry blank at either Boulevard Lanes or Westbrook Lanes. You may also contact Gary Muth at (402) 910-6502 about reserving your time slots. You can mail your entries to Gary Muth, 958 13th Ave Apt 3, Columbus NE 68601.

The 2020-2021 Women’s champions in the team event was Hometown Insurance with a 2473 (scratch) and a 3252 (handicap). In doubles it was Crystal Riley and Shawna Woosley with a 1147 (scratch) and a 1386 (handicap). In singles, Amanda Staub had a 693 (scratch) and a 790 (handicap). All-events was won by Staub with a 1793 (scratch) and Riley with a 2090 (handicap).

The 2020-2021 Open champions in team were J P Trucking with a 3274 (scratch) and the Pocket Pounders with a 3492 (handicap). Doubles was won by Rob Brunken and Jim Murcek with a 1446 (scratch), while Duane Stenger and Gary Stenger shot a 1516 (handicap). Singles saw Brandon Silvey with a 793 (scratch) and a 803 (handicap). All-events was won by Silvey with a 2188 (scratch) and a 2218 (handicap).

On Dec. 12, both Columbus Middle School teams competed in Omaha at Western Bowl. Columbus Maroon won its second straight tournament with a score of 3371, 60 pins ahead of runner-up Fremont Black #1.

Daniel Borgman, Jacob Staub, Alex Unger, Zane Wemhoff and Roman Long all bowled for the Maroon. Both Borgman (third) and Staub (fourth) earned First Team All-Tournament honors. Columbus White finished in 16th place. Lucas Jones, Carter Widhelm, Shelby Staub, Watson Long and Isaac Gaver made up the Columbus White team. Troy Unger and Shayla Long were the coaches. Both teams will be off until Jan. 9 when they bowl in Grand Island at Westside Lanes.

Until next week, Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his bowling columns each week during the bowling season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0