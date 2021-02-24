KEGLER'S KORNER: Tuesday night all-star league at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the All Star league from Tuesday nights at Westbrook Lanes.

This is a 12-team league with five members per team competing for 35 weeks. The All Star league uses the 40-point system: 10 points per game, 5 points for the team win and 1 point for each individual match, 10 points for series and total, 1point for individual series and 5 for team total.

The winners of each half will meet in the finals. Stack-n-Steak has reserved its spot in the finals by winning the first half. Bruce Smith, Jim Thalken, Gary Ewers, Mike Anderson, Dirk White, Chuck Jensen and Tom Mohning all bowl for Stack-n-Steak.

At the start of league play Feb. 16, Affordable Landscape sat in first place with a 201-119 record. Ed Mathine, Craig Junghaene, Brad Mireau, Bill Jackson, Mike Becker and Joey Jackson make up the Affordable Landscape team.

The high team game and series belong to Westbrook Lanes with a 1219 and a 3416. Alden Elm, Joey Irwin, Jordan Eckholt, Marlin Svitak, Brandon Silvey, Randy McCullough and Thomas Kapels have all bowled for Westbrook Lanes this season.