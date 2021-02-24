KEGLER'S KORNER: Tuesday night all-star league at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the All Star league from Tuesday nights at Westbrook Lanes.
This is a 12-team league with five members per team competing for 35 weeks. The All Star league uses the 40-point system: 10 points per game, 5 points for the team win and 1 point for each individual match, 10 points for series and total, 1point for individual series and 5 for team total.
The winners of each half will meet in the finals. Stack-n-Steak has reserved its spot in the finals by winning the first half. Bruce Smith, Jim Thalken, Gary Ewers, Mike Anderson, Dirk White, Chuck Jensen and Tom Mohning all bowl for Stack-n-Steak.
At the start of league play Feb. 16, Affordable Landscape sat in first place with a 201-119 record. Ed Mathine, Craig Junghaene, Brad Mireau, Bill Jackson, Mike Becker and Joey Jackson make up the Affordable Landscape team.
The high team game and series belong to Westbrook Lanes with a 1219 and a 3416. Alden Elm, Joey Irwin, Jordan Eckholt, Marlin Svitak, Brandon Silvey, Randy McCullough and Thomas Kapels have all bowled for Westbrook Lanes this season.
On the individual side, four bowlers have rolled a 300 game. Irwin, Jordan Eckholt, Tyler Peterson and Jim “Hollywood” Henderson share the high game. Jordan Eckholt has the high series with a 790. The high league average belongs to the elder Eckholt, John with a 235.44. Mike Anderson has the top individual win percentage with a 71.67.
Following league play last week, Westbrook Lanes shot the high team game and series with a 1088 and 3084. On the individual side of things, Irwin had the high game with a 268 (+53). Anderson rolled the high series with a 700.
Nine bowlers shot games that were at least 40 pins higher than their averages. Leading the was was Curt Behnken, who shot a 258 (+80). Ed Brezenski had a 257 (+63). Mario Chavez rolled a 210 (+61). Next up was Mathine with a 221 (+50). Jim Beck tossed a 244 (+47). Dillon Lesiak shot a 222 (+46). Chris Scheel and Randy Korger both were 43 pins over with games of 251 and 233, respectively. Last, but not least, Mike Tiaden had a 190 (+41). Nice bowling to one and all.
Until next week, the W”in”AX is in full swing at Boulevard Lanes. Give Wyatt a call at (402) 564-8022 and sign up. Also, the Nebraska USBC Open Tournament starts March 6 at both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes. If interested, call Gary Hatcher at (308) 238-3914 and leave a message.
