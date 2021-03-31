Kegler's Korner: Wednesday Alley Queens at Westbrook

League play also saw several bowlers turn in noteworthy performances. Podraza and Cheyenne Locke both rolled more than 70 pins over their series average. Podraza had a 500 (+77), while Locke had a 380 (+74). Locke’s high game for the evening, 132, was 30 pins over her average.

Six others rolled games of at least 30 pins above their averages. Schmidt shot a 179 (+42). Biester tossed a 158 (+36). Roberts rolled a 166 (+35). Berry had a 129 (+34). Fiala shot a 172 (+33). Last, but not least, Sally Korth tossed a 165 (+32). Nice bowling to all the ladies.

Until next week, let’s take a look at some of the local bowlers sitting in the top ten in the “WiN”AX, Nebraska USBC Open and Women’s state tournaments.

In the “WiN”AX, Humphrey Bowl is sitting in seventh place in the team event with a score of 3357. Brian Behle of Humphrey is in second place in singles with a 788 and 10th in all events with a 1995. Carstin Olson of Columbus is in sixth place in singles with a 762. Olson is also the only bowler to roll a 300 in the “WiN”AX.