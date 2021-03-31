Kegler's Korner: Wednesday Alley Queens at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the Wednesday night Alley Queens league at Westbrook Lanes. Secretary Shirley Gottschall says they have a six-team, four member league that bowls 34 weeks. The season is divided into two, 17-week halves, with the winners of each half meeting in the finals.
Pin Strikers put themselves in position to claim the title by winning the first half. Pamela Dozier, Kimberrly Thomas, Nicole Wagoner, Cindy Slusarski, Stacie Rickert, Vanessa Occguera, Donna Gray, Robin Wagoner and Lynn Slusarski.
With league play ending before the season finished last year, co-champions were named. Sharing the title was Hits & Mrs. and Sleep Inn. Sue Keezer, Tracie Roberts, Karla Lieberman, Cindy Geiser, Joan Davidshofer and Megan Griffiths are all members of Hits & Mrs. Sleep Inn, the four-time defending champions, consist of Jan Berry, Bernie Podraza, Suanne Boswell, Kandie Fiala and Gottschall.
At the start of league play, March 24, the Pin Strikers and Hometown Insurance were tied for first with a 27-21 record. Susan Petersen, Sandy Hausler, Mary Ann Schmidt, Jeanette Frisch, Angie Biester, Connie Perry and Helen Neemeyer all have bowled for Hometown Insurance. Pin Strikers hold the high team game and series with a 783 and a 2048. On the individual side, Stacie Rickert leads the way with a 245 game, 673 series and a 178 average.
Following league play, Sleep Inn rolled the high team game with a 597, while the Pin Strikers had the high series with a 1684. Rickert had the high individual scores with a 199 game and a 530 series.
League play also saw several bowlers turn in noteworthy performances. Podraza and Cheyenne Locke both rolled more than 70 pins over their series average. Podraza had a 500 (+77), while Locke had a 380 (+74). Locke’s high game for the evening, 132, was 30 pins over her average.
Six others rolled games of at least 30 pins above their averages. Schmidt shot a 179 (+42). Biester tossed a 158 (+36). Roberts rolled a 166 (+35). Berry had a 129 (+34). Fiala shot a 172 (+33). Last, but not least, Sally Korth tossed a 165 (+32). Nice bowling to all the ladies.
Until next week, let’s take a look at some of the local bowlers sitting in the top ten in the “WiN”AX, Nebraska USBC Open and Women’s state tournaments.
In the “WiN”AX, Humphrey Bowl is sitting in seventh place in the team event with a score of 3357. Brian Behle of Humphrey is in second place in singles with a 788 and 10th in all events with a 1995. Carstin Olson of Columbus is in sixth place in singles with a 762. Olson is also the only bowler to roll a 300 in the “WiN”AX.
In the Nebraska USBC Open team event, Stack-n-Steak of the Centennial League is fifth in Division 1 with a 3399. Doubles Division 1, Nickolas Borgman and his doubles partner are still in fifth with a 1418. Singles Division 1 has a couple of Columbus bowlers sitting in second and third. Yours truly and Jonathan Faltys, with scores of 777 and 766, respectively. In All Events Scratch Division 1, yours truly is in 3rd with a 2128.
In the Nebraska Women’s, several local bowlers listed in the top eight of their divisions. In the team event, in Division 6, Steffy’s Construction of Humphrey is in eighth with a 1958. For Division 3, Boulevard Lanes of Columbus is in fifth with a 2207. For Division 2, a couple of Columbus teams sit in fifth and sixth. Sahara Lounge has a 2235, while Lassek Electric has a 2219. In Doubles Division 6 we find Tracy Matas and Traci Happ tied for eighth with a 771. Division 3 has Shayna Hogan and Robin Wagoner in first with a 1026, while Vicki Hanus and Pat Engel are in 3rd with a 1001.
In Singles Division 6, a couple of Columbus bowlers sit in fifth and sixth. Julie Sunderman has a 410, while Brooke Johnson has a 407. Division 5 has Sherilynn Hawkins of Humphrey tied for seventh with a 460. In Division 3, Engel sits in first with a 574. In All Events Division 6, Johnson is in eighth with a 1135. Division 5 finds Kelsey Choutka of Columbus in fourth with a 1339. Division 4 has Wagoner in second with a 1481, while Amy Kranz of Columbus is tied for fifth with a 1462. Engel is in first of Division 3 with a 1636. Congratulations to all our local bowlers.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his columns weekly during the bowling season.