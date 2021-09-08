Kegler's Korner: Welcome back to the lanes

Lamplighter Lounge continues to serve up great food both day and night. Stop in and order one of their daily lunch specials, Monday thru Friday. Luann Moritz serves up a different special each day. Friday night is Wing Night, with five different flavors; great for after work or after a Friday night football game. With 25 TVs, you can watch your favorite NFL team any Sunday with the NFL package.

Tom Kelley’s Pro Shop out of Omaha is back again this season. Kelley’s can provide you with all the latest and newest equipment around. Westbrook will post the shop hours on Westbrook Lanes Facebook page. Hours will also be posted outside of the Pro Shop itself.

Eckholt also wants to thank everyone who bowls, whether in league or open bowling. He wants to thank everyone that visits the Lamplighter Lounge.

A special thanks goes out to Gary Muth and our local bowling association board for all the unpaid hours they put in to help the two bowling centers. A big thanks to all the league secretaries. Eckholt says there are still a few openings in some of their leagues. If interested, please give John a call at 402-563-3000.

Once again, Westbrook wants to thank all of you who provide support throughout the year. The staff at Westbrook works hard to make your experience fun and enjoyable.