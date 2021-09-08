Kegler's Korner: Welcome back to the lanes

The 2021-2022 bowling season is upon us. When this article hits the paper, most leagues will be in the third or fourth week of league play. So on behalf of our two fine bowling centers, we want to welcome back our bowlers.
A couple of weeks back I spoke with Wyatt Ellis of Boulevard Lanes and John Eckholt from Westbrook Lanes about the upcoming season.
Ellis, Tom Kozak and the staff would like to welcome everyone to another great season of bowling and fun! Fall brings a lot of exciting times at Boulevard Lanes/Sahara. Most bowling leagues are just about three weeks along, but it’s not to late to get a team together.
Boulevard Lanes also has its youth leagues that will be starting next week. If you or you know of someone interested in joining a league, please call 402-564-8022 and ask for Wyatt.
At Sahara you can catch the NFL, College, and MLB games on any one of their 28 televisions. ESPN Game Plan, NFL Ticket and MLB Extra Innings packages, along with other sporting programs, are all available for viewing. Boulevard also has party rooms and a beer garden available for all occasions.
Ellis and the staff hope to see all of you this fall. They want to thank their fantastic customers for their patronage and are excited about the year to come.
Eckholt says Westbrook Lanes is excited to get another bowling season started. His staff consist of Justin and Jordan Eckholt. The Eckholt twins are co-managers of Lamplighter Lounge. Justin and Jordan can help you with any party needs you may have.
Lamplighter Lounge continues to serve up great food both day and night. Stop in and order one of their daily lunch specials, Monday thru Friday. Luann Moritz serves up a different special each day. Friday night is Wing Night, with five different flavors; great for after work or after a Friday night football game. With 25 TVs, you can watch your favorite NFL team any Sunday with the NFL package.
Tom Kelley’s Pro Shop out of Omaha is back again this season. Kelley’s can provide you with all the latest and newest equipment around. Westbrook will post the shop hours on Westbrook Lanes Facebook page. Hours will also be posted outside of the Pro Shop itself.
Eckholt also wants to thank everyone who bowls, whether in league or open bowling. He wants to thank everyone that visits the Lamplighter Lounge.
A special thanks goes out to Gary Muth and our local bowling association board for all the unpaid hours they put in to help the two bowling centers. A big thanks to all the league secretaries. Eckholt says there are still a few openings in some of their leagues. If interested, please give John a call at 402-563-3000.
Once again, Westbrook wants to thank all of you who provide support throughout the year. The staff at Westbrook works hard to make your experience fun and enjoyable.
Each Thursday morning, both bowling centers will send me their selections for Bowler of the Week from the past seven days. Most weeks will include one bowler from a men’s, women’s, youth and a senior league. High game and series from the past week for both the men and women are also listed. Not all notable scores that are shot during the past week make the article.
The bowlers are selected by Eckholt from Westbrook and Ellis from Boulevard. They make their selection from the media sheets filled out by the league secretaries following league play. So, league secretaries, if you have some bowler that shoots a personal high game or series, please make note of it on your media sheet. If possible, personally say something to Ellis or Eckholt about it. Both bowling centers do a great job on making picks.
Next week I hope to hear from Jay Olson about the Columbus Bowling Club.