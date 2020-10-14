Kegler's Korner: Westbrook Lanes Cheyenne League

Westbrook Lanes Cheyenne league is the featured league this week League secretary Gary Muth says they have 15, five-member teams that bowl 34 weeks. The league champion is crowned following a roll off between the first and second half winners. Last season there was no league champion, due to all leagues shutting down in March.
Just six weeks into the young season, Lamplighter Lounge sits in first place with a 21-3 record. Thomas Kapels, Joey Irwin, Justin Eckholt, Alden Elm and Brandon Silvey make up the Lamplighter Lounge team.
At the start of league play, Lotto Nebraska held high team series with a 3252. Chad Horak, Rob Brunken, Brandon Esch, Mike Woosley, John Eckholt, Jim Murcek, Nick Borgman and Craig Whitmore have all bowled for Lotto Nebraska this young season. Lamplighter holds the high team game with a 1191.
On the individual side of things, there is a five-way tie for the high game. John Eckholt, Tom Moore, Eric Brabec, John Riedmiller and Justin Eckholt have all rolled a 279. Shane Casper has the high series with a 757. Brabec has the high league average with a 225.61.
Following league play Oct. 1, Lamplighter Lounge led the way with a 1146 team game and a 3188 team series. On the individual side, Lamplighter’s Silvey led all the men by hitting the 50/100 club. He rolled a 269 (+56) high game and a 777 (+138) high series.
There were three bowlers not named Silvey that made 50/100 club. Nick Augustine shot a 247 (+85) game and a 648 (+162) series. Next was Jason Aldag with a 202 (+65) game and a 532 (+121) series. Finally, Bill Day tossed a 253 (+81) game and a 633 (+117). Just missing the club by eight pins was Tyler Sueper with a 246 (+75) and a 605 (+92).
There was five other bowlers that shot games that were 50 pins or more above their average. Rick Terry led the way with a 243 (+77). Derek Haiar shot a 257 (+60). Duane Olsufka tossed a 237 (+58). Chris Johnson rolled a 222 (+55). Last, but not least, Tom Settje had a 245 (+50).
Three other bowlers shot at least 80 pins above their series average. Chuck Jensen had a 744 (+87) series. Todd Szatko shot a 625 (+85) series. Finally, Rick Krings tossed a 657 (+81) series.
Nice bowling to one and all.
The Columbus Maroon made it four out of four this season, by finishing in first Oct. 3 at Pastime Lanes in Hastings. In the first three tournaments of this season, the Maroon margin of victory was 274 pins, 585 pins and 432 pins. They never trailed after any of the three team games in the first round. By the time they started the five Baker games, they held the lead by a wide margin.
The Hastings tournament was a completely different story. Maroon trailed Fremont Black 741 to 727 after game one. Following game two, they dropped to third place. Fremont Black had 1494, Lexington Black had 1462 and Columbus Maroon had a 1447.
In the final team game, they rolled the high team game of the tournament with a 816. That game moved Maroon ahead of Lexington Black, but they still trailed Fremont Black by 11 pins. In the five Baker games, they outscored Fremont Black 942 to 910.
Giving Columbus Maroon a 21-pin victory over Fremont Black. Owen Lawrence and Gavin Unger led the way by each placing on the all-tournament First Team. Lawrence was second while Unger was fifth. The Columbus White did not field a team for the tournament.
Last weekends tournament at Kings Lanes in Norfolk was postponed until Nov. 1st.
Congratulations to junior bowler Madison Henderson. October 4, Henderson finished first in the girls division of the Nebraska Open Youth Tournament at Westbrook Lanes.
Until next week, good luck to both the Columbus Maroon and Columbus White Middle School teams. They are currently scheduled to bowl at Westbrook Lanes this Sunday. Spectators are limited to family members only.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly columns on Wednesday during the bowling season.
