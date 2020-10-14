Kegler's Korner: Westbrook Lanes Cheyenne League

There were three bowlers not named Silvey that made 50/100 club. Nick Augustine shot a 247 (+85) game and a 648 (+162) series. Next was Jason Aldag with a 202 (+65) game and a 532 (+121) series. Finally, Bill Day tossed a 253 (+81) game and a 633 (+117). Just missing the club by eight pins was Tyler Sueper with a 246 (+75) and a 605 (+92).

There was five other bowlers that shot games that were 50 pins or more above their average. Rick Terry led the way with a 243 (+77). Derek Haiar shot a 257 (+60). Duane Olsufka tossed a 237 (+58). Chris Johnson rolled a 222 (+55). Last, but not least, Tom Settje had a 245 (+50).

Three other bowlers shot at least 80 pins above their series average. Chuck Jensen had a 744 (+87) series. Todd Szatko shot a 625 (+85) series. Finally, Rick Krings tossed a 657 (+81) series.

Nice bowling to one and all.

The Columbus Maroon made it four out of four this season, by finishing in first Oct. 3 at Pastime Lanes in Hastings. In the first three tournaments of this season, the Maroon margin of victory was 274 pins, 585 pins and 432 pins. They never trailed after any of the three team games in the first round. By the time they started the five Baker games, they held the lead by a wide margin.