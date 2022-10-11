Kegler's Korner: Westbrook Lanes Cheyenne League

Westbrook Lanes Cheyenne league is our featured league today. League secretary Gary Muth says they have 15 five-member teams that bowl 34 weeks.

The league champion is crowned following a roll off between the first and second half winners. Last season’s champion was A J Bloebaum Electric. John Riedmiller, Tom Riedmiller, Rick Krings, Eric Brabec, Kyle Brestel, Craig Whitmore and Muth all bowl for A J Bloebaum Electric.

Just five weeks into the young season, SSHE and Dale’s Roofing are tied for first place with a 15-5 record. Team members for SSHE are Jerry Kroeker, Charlie Wozny, Randy Korger, Lynn Broxterman, Tom Moore and Troy Paben.

Dale’s Roofing is made up of Jeff Bilstein, Tim Matas, Chase Orender, Matt Szatko, Todd Szatko and Mike Lovell.

At the start of league play, A J Bloebaum held the high team game with a 1144 while Lotto Nebraska had the high team series with a 3193. Chad Horak, Rob Brunken, Mike Woosley, Jim Murcek and John Eckholt make up the Lotto Nebraska team. On the individual side of things, Joey Irwin has both the high game and series with a 277 and a 716. The league high average is held by Eckholt with a 217.

Following league play (Sept. 29th), Lotto Nebraska rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 1070 and 3148. On the individual side, Eckholt tossed the new season high series with a 726.

Tyler Boden, who carries a 149 average, shot the high game for the night with a 260 (+111). Boden finished the night with a 575 series, 128 pins over his series average.

Chase Orender and Dave Casper both shot more than 100 pins over their series averages. Orender was 149 pins over with a 656 series on games of 225 (+56) – 244 (+75) – 187. Casper’s 621 series was 132 pins above on scores of 204 (+41) – 201 – 216 (+53).

There were nine other bowlers that shot games 40 pins or more above their average. Leading the way was Andrew Beck with a 255 (+66). Next was Dave Westerman with a 222 (+62). Jim Beck tossed a 241 (+61). Terence Wickham rolled a 249 (+60). Matt Loeffler shot a 222 (+56). Brent McGrew had a 220 (+51). Dru Schott 233, Chris Johnson 202, Colton Remm 199. Nice bowling to one and all.

Westbrook’s John Eckholt named his bowlers of the week and they are Michael Rolf, Tyler Boden, Rich Morgan and Kelton Zimmerman. Rolf’s 275 game was the high for the men, while featured league bowler Boden’s 260 (+111) game earned them a share of the men’s honor.

The senior nod went to Morgan for his 261 game and 721 series. Zimmerman took home the youth selection with a 215 game and a 544 series. Shane Gottschall shot the high series for the men with a 728, while Shayla Long led the women with a 234 game and a 651 series.

Wyatt Ellis made his picks for the week from Boulevard Lanes and they were Jeff Huhman, Shirley Nelson and Luis Rodriguez. Huhman earned the men’s pick for his 640 series and 246 game. The ladies honor went to Nelson for her 200 game, which was 60 pins above her average.

Rodriguez claimed the senior award for a 215 game and a 611 series. Justin Krzycki and Kyle Brestel led the men for the week. Krzycki shot a 256 game, while Brestel rolled a 662 series. The women were led by Ashley Nickels and Shayna Lesiak. Nickels had a 210 game, while Lesiak tossed a 521 series.

Next week I hope to feature the Sundowners League from Boulevard Lanes.