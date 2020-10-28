Kegler's Korner: Westbrook's Cheers League

This week we feature the only afternoon ladies league in Columbus. The Cheers League bowls at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Westbrook Lanes. This three-person, seven-team league bowls 32 weeks with the winners of each half meeting in the finals.

At the start of league play (Oct. 15th), Amaretto Sour sat in first with a 21-7 record. Donna Christensen, Tami Clark and Christel Effa made up the Amaretto Sour team.

Amaretto Sour also holds the high team game and team series with a 508 and a 1420. On the individual side, Karen Bulkley has the high game with a 216, while Effa has the high series and league average with a 576 and 176.

Following league play, three new season high scores were shot in the afternoon. Amaretto Sour broke their own high game and series for the season. The team had a 538 game and a 1486 series. On the individual side, Effa rolled both the high game and series with a 222 (+46) and a 555. Her 222 game is the new high game for the season.

Bev Wemhoff turned in the top performance for the day. The 115 average bowler reached the 50/75 club. Wemhoff rolled games of 166 (+51) – 124 – 130 for a 420 (+75) series.