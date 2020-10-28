Kegler's Korner: Westbrook's Cheers League

This week we feature the only afternoon ladies league in Columbus. The Cheers League bowls at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Westbrook Lanes. This three-person, seven-team league bowls 32 weeks with the winners of each half meeting in the finals.
At the start of league play (Oct. 15th), Amaretto Sour sat in first with a 21-7 record. Donna Christensen, Tami Clark and Christel Effa made up the Amaretto Sour team.
Amaretto Sour also holds the high team game and team series with a 508 and a 1420. On the individual side, Karen Bulkley has the high game with a 216, while Effa has the high series and league average with a 576 and 176.
Following league play, three new season high scores were shot in the afternoon. Amaretto Sour broke their own high game and series for the season. The team had a 538 game and a 1486 series. On the individual side, Effa rolled both the high game and series with a 222 (+46) and a 555. Her 222 game is the new high game for the season.
Bev Wemhoff turned in the top performance for the day. The 115 average bowler reached the 50/75 club. Wemhoff rolled games of 166 (+51) – 124 – 130 for a 420 (+75) series.
Four others rolled games that were at least 30 pins over their averages. Tami Clark shot a 205 (+45), Diane Langan tossed a 190 (+37), Diane Rowe rolled a 176 (+34) and, last but not least, Enola Luchsinger fired a 175 (+34). Nice bowling to one and all.
On October 18th, Westbrook Lanes hosted the lone home tournament for the Columbus Middle School bowling teams. The Columbus Maroon continued an undefeated season by claiming first place. Columbus White finished in seventh place.
On the individual side, Columbus Maroon had four bowlers finish in the top 10. Gavin Unger (1st) and Owen Lawrence (4th) made the All-Tournament First Team, while Jacob Staub (9th) and Roman Long (10th) earned Second Team honors. Unger rolled both the high game and high series with a 243 and a 643.
Until next week, both Columbus Middle School teams head to Kings Lanes in Norfolk. They are scheduled to bowl this Sunday.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly installments of "Kegler's Korner" on Wednesdays during the bowling season.
Read Chuck’s weekly installments of “Kegler’s Korner” on Wednesdays during the bowling season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!