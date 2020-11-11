Kegler's Korner: Westbrook's Friday Night Lights League

This week we take a look at Westbrook Lanes’ Friday Night Lights league. Nancy Steiner, league secretary, says they have seven teams. Those four-person teams will compete for 34 weeks. The league is divided into two 17-week halves with the winner of each half meeting in the finals.
At the start of league play (October 30th), the She Devils sit in first place with a 28-12 record. They have used six bowlers so far this season. Michael Haynes, Linda Haynes, Shannon Steiner, Debi McCloskey, Sheila Haiar and Steiner.
The Wrecking Balls held both the high team game and series with a 753 and a 2145. Tammi Kapels, Clint Kapels, Tom Gumm, Caitlin Gumm, Dodie Reeder, Toni Schwichtenberg, Corey Rieck and Kayla Wegner have all bowled for the Wrecking Balls.
On the individual side of things, Paige Sohl owns both the high game and series for the ladies with a 257 and a 657. Shawna Woosley holds the high average for the ladies with a 192. For the men, Tom Gumm had the high game with a 255. The high series and high average belongs to Jeremiah Bollig with a 679 and a 197.
Following league play, the Wrecking Balls rolled the high team game and series with a 726 and 2114. On the individual side of things, Tom Gumm and Corey Rieck set the new season high game for the men with a 268. Gumm was 74 pins over his average, while Rieck was 62 pins over his average. Rieck shot a new season high series with a 716 (+98). Gumm didn’t have high series, but his 688 (+106) was more than 100 over his average. The ladies were led by Paige Sohl with a 200 game and a 548 series.
There were six other bowlers that shot games of at least thirty pins above their averages. Leading the way was Mike Reardon with a 188 (+63), Joyce Lange rolled a 172 (+49), Linda Haynes had a 181 (+43), Mike Haynes shot a 163 (+36), Terri Ellingson tossed a 177 (+32), Jerry Reardon fired a 175 (+32) and his 513 series was 84 pins above his series average. Nice bowling to one and all.
Columbus Middle School bowling finished its regular season in Norfolk at Kings Lanes Nov. 1. Columbus Maroon finished second to Millard Team 1, 2779- 2670. The Columbus White finished in 11th place with a score of 1791. Gavin Unger, Owen Lawrence and Jacob Staub earned All-Tournament honors. Unger (fourth) and Lawrence (fifth) made the First Team while Staub (7th) was named to the Second Team.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling column on Wednesdays during the season.
Next week we’ll feature both Columbus Middle School teams. They both competed at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha last Sunday in their State Tournament.
