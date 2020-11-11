Kegler's Korner: Westbrook's Friday Night Lights League

This week we take a look at Westbrook Lanes’ Friday Night Lights league. Nancy Steiner, league secretary, says they have seven teams. Those four-person teams will compete for 34 weeks. The league is divided into two 17-week halves with the winner of each half meeting in the finals.

At the start of league play (October 30th), the She Devils sit in first place with a 28-12 record. They have used six bowlers so far this season. Michael Haynes, Linda Haynes, Shannon Steiner, Debi McCloskey, Sheila Haiar and Steiner.

The Wrecking Balls held both the high team game and series with a 753 and a 2145. Tammi Kapels, Clint Kapels, Tom Gumm, Caitlin Gumm, Dodie Reeder, Toni Schwichtenberg, Corey Rieck and Kayla Wegner have all bowled for the Wrecking Balls.

On the individual side of things, Paige Sohl owns both the high game and series for the ladies with a 257 and a 657. Shawna Woosley holds the high average for the ladies with a 192. For the men, Tom Gumm had the high game with a 255. The high series and high average belongs to Jeremiah Bollig with a 679 and a 197.