Kegler's Korner: Westbrook's Men's Nite Out league

This week I'd like to highlight the Men's Nite Out league from Westbrook Lanes on Friday nights.

The league has eight teams this season with a 35-week schedule. Each team will consist of four bowlers, with the league divided into two halves. The first half has 17 weeks followed by 18 in the second half. The winners from each half will meet for the league title.

Last season’s champion was the Old Dogs. Team members include Kurt Braasch, Mike Tiaden, Chad Horak and Brian Braasch.

At the start of league play Nov. 12, Westbrook Lanes sat in first place with a 32-16 record. Karl Kraus, Kyle Kraus, Dylan Brodersen, Andy Keener, Jordan Craft and Lyle Oppliger make up the Westbrook Lanes team.

The 18 Wheelers hold both the high team game and series with scores of 852 and 2464. Rich Braun, Don Ganskow, Tom Sherman and Brian Mock all bowl for the 18 Wheelers. On the individual side, Andrew Beck holds the high game and series with a 290 and a 755. John Eckholt carries the high average with a 222.

League play saw the 18 Wheelers shoot both the high team game and series with scores of 822 and 2379. On the individual side of things, Eckholt shot the high game with a 256 (+34) and high series with a 720.

Twelve bowlers shot games that were at least 30 pins over their average, while three of those bowlers also were more than 75 pins over their series average.

Brodersen was the first bowler in the 30/75 club with a 211 (+62) and a 530 (+83). Kyle Kraus had a 233 (+58). Karl Kraus was the second bowler in the 30/75 club with a 215 (+48) and a 589 (+88). Brian Braasch shot a 205 (+43). Kurt Braasch had a 177 (+42). Rich Braun was next with a 222 (+41). Next up was Warren Carlson with a 215 (+40). Derrick Hubenka tossed a 222 (+38). Brent Widhalm rolled a 151 (+36). Chad Horak shot a 235 (+33). Our final 30/75 club member is Don Ganskow with a 225 (+32) and a 658 (+79). Last, but not least was Wayne Zurcher with a 181 (+30). Nice Bowling to one and all.

Until next week, I hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.