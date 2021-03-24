Kegler's Korner: Westbrook's Wednesday Kids League

Columbus has three youth leagues this season. Today we’ll take a look at the Wednesday Kids league from Westbrook Lanes.

The league has seven, two-person teams and runs for 32 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the winners of each half. Of those two, the team with the best overall record will claim the title.

With 26 weeks already in the books, the Smash Broz pretty much have the championship wrapped up. They won the first half with a 51–13 record and hold a 20-game lead with only 24 games for the best overall record. Parker and Landon Boesch are the Smash Broz.

At the start of league play March 5, Smash Broz sat in first place with a 38-2 record. The high-team game and series belongs to CHS with a 507 and 1312. Madison Henderson and Alex Holdsworth make up CHS. Henderson and Holdsworth were members of Columbus High School girls bowling team this past season. There were three other league members that have bowled for Columbus High - Makayla Prather, Brianna Eickhoff and Colin Jaster.

On the individual side of things, Henderson holds all three of the top scores for the girls. She has a 299 game, 745 series and a 210.09 average. For the boys, Trent Ditter has the high series with a 667 and high average with a 197.63. Jaster has the high game for the boys with a 276.