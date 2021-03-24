Kegler's Korner: Westbrook's Wednesday Kids League

Columbus has three youth leagues this season. Today we’ll take a look at the Wednesday Kids league from Westbrook Lanes.
The league has seven, two-person teams and runs for 32 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the winners of each half. Of those two, the team with the best overall record will claim the title.
With 26 weeks already in the books, the Smash Broz pretty much have the championship wrapped up. They won the first half with a 51–13 record and hold a 20-game lead with only 24 games for the best overall record. Parker and Landon Boesch are the Smash Broz.
At the start of league play March 5, Smash Broz sat in first place with a 38-2 record. The high-team game and series belongs to CHS with a 507 and 1312. Madison Henderson and Alex Holdsworth make up CHS. Henderson and Holdsworth were members of Columbus High School girls bowling team this past season. There were three other league members that have bowled for Columbus High - Makayla Prather, Brianna Eickhoff and Colin Jaster.
On the individual side of things, Henderson holds all three of the top scores for the girls. She has a 299 game, 745 series and a 210.09 average. For the boys, Trent Ditter has the high series with a 667 and high average with a 197.63. Jaster has the high game for the boys with a 276.
Normally, the high game, high series and high average holder must have bowled 50% of the leagues games. But the NSAA rules prohibits high school bowlers to participate in league play during the high school bowling season. Because of the rule, the 50% threshold has been waved.
Following league play, the Smash Broz had the high team game and series with a 222 and a 629. Holdsworth had the high game and series for the girls with a 212 and a 572. Parker Boesch had the high game and series for the boys with a 135 and a 362.
The top performance of the day was turned in by Lucas Jones. The 98 average bowler rolled a 132 (+34) game. Cooper Carstens was the only bowler to shoot all three games above his average. The 66 average bowler shot games of 70-82-85 for a 237 series. Nice bowling to one and all.
John Eckholt said that Westbrook Lanes is an official participating center in the KIDS BOWL FREE spring & summer bowling program. Sign up now for 2 free games a day, all spring & summer long. You can sign up at www.KidsBowlFree.com.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his columns weekly during the bowling season.