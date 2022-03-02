Kegler's Korner: Westbrook's Wednesday Kids League

Columbus has three youth leagues this season. Today we’ll take a look at the Wednesday Kids league from Westbrook Lanes.

The league consists of five, two-person teams and competes for 34 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the team with the best record at the end of the season. In years past, the league was divided into two halves. Of each halves winner, the team with the best overall record claimed the title.

At the start of league play last week, the Bad Boys sat in first place with a 67.5–16.5 record. Parker Boesch and Gage Condrey are the Bad Boys. The high team game and series belongs to the Huskers with a 419 and 1093. Colin Jaster and Zane Wemhoff make up the Huskers.

On the individual side of things, Trent Ditter holds all three of the honors scores for the boys. Ditter has a 265 game, 702 series and a 202 average.

For the girls, Alex Holdsworth has all three of the top scores with a 246 game, 712 series and 198 average. Normally, the high game, high series and high average holder must have bowled 50% of the leagues games. But the NSAA rules prohibits high school bowlers to participate in league play during the high school bowling season.

Ditter bowled for Lakeview, while Holdsworth and Jaster bowled for Columbus High. Because of the rule, the 50% has been waived.

Following league play, Ditter set a new season high game and series for the boys. Ditter shot a 278 (+76) game and a 737 (+131) series. Holdsworth led the girls with a 225 game and a 626 series.

According to John Eckholt, Westbrook Lanes will be hosting the Pepsi Youth Championships March 12-13 and 19-20. There are five age divisions: Under 8 (Aug. 1, 2013 or later), Under 10, (Aug. 1, 2011 to July 13, 2013), Under 12 (Aug. 1, 2009 to July 31, 2011), Under 15 (Aug. 1, 2006 to July 31, 2009) and Under 18 (Aug. 1, 2003, to July 31, 2006).

The cost is $25 for three games in the U8 and U10 divisions and $40 for six games in the U12, U15 and U18 divisions. Squad times for U8 and U10 are Sunday, March 13 at 10 am and Saturday, March 19 at 2:00.

Squad times for U12, U15 and U18 are Saturday, March 12 and 19 at 9:30 am and 2 p.m., as well as Sunday, March 13 and 20 at 10 a.m. Entry due date is this Friday, March 4. To sign up, call or text Torri Merten at 402-672-8945. You can also email to NEPepsiBowl@gmail.com.

Next week I hope to feature the upcoming Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.