Kegler's Korner: WinAx and State Tournament leaders

In a follow up to yesterday's Korner on local leagues, let’s take a look at some of the local bowlers sitting in the top 10 in the WiNAX, Nebraska USBC Open and Women’s state tournaments.

In the WiNAX, Humphrey Bowl is sitting in seventh place in the team event with a score of 3357. Brian Behle of Humphrey is in second place in singles with a 788 and 10th in all events with a 1995. Carstin Olson of Columbus is in sixth place in singles with a 762. Olson is also the only bowler to roll a 300 in the WiNAX.

In the Nebraska USBC Open team event, Stack-n-Steak of the Centennial League is eighth of Division 1 with a 3399. In Doubles Division 1, Nickolas Borgman and his doubles partner are still in sixth with a 1418. Singles Division 1 has a couple of Columbus bowlers sitting in second and third - yours truly and Jonathan Faltys, with scores of 777 and 766, respectively. In All Events Scratch Division 1, yours truly is in fifth with a 2128.