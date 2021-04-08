Kegler's Korner: WinAx and State Tournament leaders

In a follow up to yesterday's Korner on local leagues, let’s take a look at some of the local bowlers sitting in the top 10 in the WiNAX, Nebraska USBC Open and Women’s state tournaments.
In the WiNAX, Humphrey Bowl is sitting in seventh place in the team event with a score of 3357. Brian Behle of Humphrey is in second place in singles with a 788 and 10th in all events with a 1995. Carstin Olson of Columbus is in sixth place in singles with a 762. Olson is also the only bowler to roll a 300 in the WiNAX.
In the Nebraska USBC Open team event, Stack-n-Steak of the Centennial League is eighth of Division 1 with a 3399. In Doubles Division 1, Nickolas Borgman and his doubles partner are still in sixth with a 1418. Singles Division 1 has a couple of Columbus bowlers sitting in second and third - yours truly and Jonathan Faltys, with scores of 777 and 766, respectively. In All Events Scratch Division 1, yours truly is in fifth with a 2128.
In the Nebraska Women’s, there are several local bowlers listed in the top eight of their divisions. Starting with the team event, Boulevard Lanes of Columbus is in sixth with a 2207 in Division 3. Division 2 has Sahara Lounge of Columbus in seventh with a 2235. In Doubles Division 5 we find Kelsey Choutka and Courtney Hledik of Columbus in seventh with a 870. Division 3 has a pair of Columbus doubles partners in first and third: Shayna Hogan and Robin Wagoner with a 1026. Vicki Hanus and Pat Engel have a 1001.
In Singles Division 6, a couple of Columbus bowlers sit in fifth and seventh. Julie Sunderman has a 410 while Brooke Johnson has a 407. Division 5 has Sherilynn Hawkins of Humphrey tied for eighth with a 460. In Division 3, Engel sits atop the standings with a 574.
In All Events Division 5, Choutka is in 5th with a 1339. Division 4 has Wagoner in second with a 1481 while Amy Kranz of Columbus is tied for fifth with a 1462. Engel is in first of Division 3 with a 1636.
Congratulations to all our local bowlers.
